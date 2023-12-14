“Grab some Caipirinhas on the beach in Mexico and never come back”: Sergio Perez labeled ‘flop of the season’ by Dutch racer  

Dutch racer Tom Coronel thrashed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, labeling him as the "flop of the season." Perez had a blistering start to his 2023 F1 season. The Mexican clinched two victories and four podium finishes out of the first five races of the year.

However, his purple patch faded away quickly. Whilst, at a point during the season, the 33-year-old looked to be Max Verstappen's toughest challenge, Perez's season went south with a 16th-place finish in the Monaco GP.

Perez ultimately finished second in the standings behind Max Verstappen, but not without immense turmoil surrounding his future with the Austrian outfit.

Recently, Tom Coronel, a Dutch racer, spoke in detail about Sergio Perez's performances in the recently concluded season. He didn't hesitate to suggest Red Bull should consider parting ways with Perez. He told formule1.nl:

"You as Red Bull should just buy off that contract and say to Perez: grab some Caiprinhas on the beach in Mexico and never come back."

He emphasized that disappointments are forgivable, but Perez's numerous chances and inconsistent performances didn't sit well with Coronel:

"The flop of the season can only be one and that’s him. It is not bad if you disappoint once, or two or three times, but this guy has had so many chances."

"Of course, he finished second in the Drivers' Championship, a block away from Max . But believe me, Nyck de Vries was also successful. Easy, even."

Tom Coronel compares Max Verstappen to Sergio Perez

Coronel compared the Red Bull driver to his teammate and reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen. He said:

"Compared to Max, Perez is a softie, a tourist."

"Max only knows one position: everything is for Bassie. He doesn't give presents. Not at Christmas, not on your birthday. Never. This guy is – and I mean that in a positive way – the biggest racing monster or bastard you can imagine."

With a string of poor performances marring Sergio Perez's 2023 season, it remains to be seen if the Mexican can bounce back strongly next season.