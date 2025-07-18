Guenther Steiner has a depressing prediction for Nico Hulkenberg's podium prospects for the rest of his career

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg would not get another podium for the rest of his career. The German broke his podium duck at the recently concluded British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone track in changeable conditions.

The 37-year-old had an unwanted record to his name of being the driver with the most starts in F1 without a podium to his name before the British GP earlier in the month. However, owing to his stunning P19 to P3 drive, he was able to put that record to rest to the delight of many in the paddock.

But while appearing on the Red Flags podcast, Nico Hulkenberg's ex-boss at Haas, Guenther Steiner, claimed that the former would not be able to repeat the feat in his career due to Audi's inexperience in F1, saying:

"I don't know when he retires to start with, but if it takes another 239 races, it's about 10 years. I was too old for that one then. You know, he's in an Audi next year, brake."

"As much as I wish and I would be happy for him, I think I think that's it. It's just like Audi next year. I mean, a completely new engine. They never did an F1 engine. I think it's just so difficult to get a podium."

Nico Hulkenberg raced under Guenther Steiner's leadership for a season at Haas in 2023, with the latter playing a key role in bringing the German driver back to the sport after a three-year hiatus.

Nico Hulkenberg reflects on his podium finish in Silverstone

Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers after he thanked the fans for their support after his maiden podium in Silverstone.

The former Aston Martin driver reflected on his feat and said on Instagram:

"Hello everybody, a week or a little bit more on from Silverstone Sunday, just wanted to take the opportunity and say thank you to a lot of people. It was very overwhelming, the reactions and the amount of close people, supporters, friends, family, of course, but also fans and just people I don't even know."

"So it means a lot. I appreciate it. It's very nice to see all that support and love and positivity.' Obviously it took a couple of days to reflect on it and digest and let it sink in. Feels very good," he added.

Nico Hulkenberg has outscored Max Verstappen in the last four races and scored 37 points in total, with 31 of them coming over the last four race weekends owing to an upgraded Sauber car.

