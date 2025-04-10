Guenther Steiner on why Max Verstappen is not the Greatest of all time

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner claimed that he did not consider Red Bull driver Max Verstappen the Greatest of all time in the sport. The Dutch driver has etched his name in F1 history with his performances and results on the track, ever since making his debut on the grid in 2015 with Toro Rosso and shifting to the senior team a year later.

Since joining the Austrian team in the middle of the 2016 season, the 27-year-old has won 64 races, four world championships, and 41 pole positions. He has dominated the current generation of regulations and is looking to become only the second driver, after Michael Schumacher, to win five consecutive driver's championships.

However, in his appearance on the Red Flags podcast, during a "Gas or Brake" segment, Guenther Steiner chose to pull the "brake" on Max Verstappen being called the Greatest of all time, saying:

"Brake, I tell you why, he hasn't won seven championships. It was a slow braking. He hasn't won seven, he won four and he still needs to win but he's very good. Otherwise, if we make him the greatest now we have nothing to expect anymore from him, so we need to wait."

Max Verstappen joined another elite list in the sport of drivers with wins in ten consecutive years after he won the recently concluded Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen gives an honest assessment of RB21's pace after his Japan win

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen believed that as a team, they still had work to do on the RB21 despite winning the Japanese GP last weekend.

In his post-race press conference, the four-time F1 world champion reflected on if his victory in Suzuka was track-related and also the positive outcomes from the weekend:

"It was very hard to pass around here. Bahrain—completely different track, very tough on tires, tires overheating as well. We still have work to do. But it does show that if we really nail everything, we can be up there. But from our side, we want to be better than just sometimes being up there.

"So we just keep working hard and just see where we can be at in Bahrain already. Hopefully, we keep on improving the car, you know, with the through corner balance, and then hopefully it unlocks also just in general a bit more pace."

After the first three race weekends, McLaren still holds a key performance advantage over its rivals and is the fastest car on the grid, having won one of the three races.

Heading into the Bahrain GP, Max Verstappen will have the opportunity to make it three wins in a row at the track but will have to catch up to his peers as he will miss the FP1 session with Ayumu Iwasa taking his seat in the RB21.

