Guenther Steiner pays tribute to Fernando Alonso after his performance at the F1 Singapore GP

Guenther Steiner has showered praise on Fernando Alonso following his exploits in the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. Alonso started the Marina Bay Street Circuit race from P10 and made his way up to P7.Alonso has been performing at a high level in the ongoing campaign. The AMR25 has not proved consistent, but despite this, he has been able to extract performance from the challenger whenever it has proved potent.In Singapore, the AMR25 had decent pace, and the veteran driver was able to make the most of it. Via a recent interaction on the Red Flags podcast, Guenther Steiner took the time to talk about the heroics of Alonso, and added:"Fernando came out, huh!! I mean, even if he's old, and it's the toughest race of the year, but he did it, you know? He gave us entertainment, and he entertained himself as well. I will say, you know, he was pretty happy doing it, you know? This is what he likes, fighting for something." The 2025 Formula 1 season is 18 rounds down, and next up on the race calendar is the United States Grand Prix. As things stand, Alonso is just outside the top 10 in the drivers' standings with 36 points.Fernando Alonso feels Aston Martin's 'championship' success is guaranteed in F1Fernando Alonso - Source: GettyFernando Alonso has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2001. He has so far amassed over 350 race starts and has also won two drivers' championships.The 44-year-old has been driving for Aston Martin since 2023, and with 2026 a few months away, he has recently asserted that his team has everything at its disposal to win 'championships' in the sport.In line with this, he sat for an in-depth interaction with Aston Martin, and added:"In my case, driving in the last couple of years of my career, obviously, I want to taste the success of the Aston Martin project. But I know that everything takes a little bit of time to glue all the pieces together. And that's my only question mark.""Aston Martin Aramco fighting for and winning the World Championship is more or less guaranteed in the future. We have everything that is needed to fight for a World Championship. Then, to execute the job and to win it, you need some external factors as well: you need a little help from the competitors [with results not going their way]; you need a little bit of luck; you need to execute every weekend well."Fernando Alonso is hopeful of fighting for the drivers' championship in the 2026 F1 season. Work in the background around next year's challenger has been going on for some time under the guidance of the legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey.