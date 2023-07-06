Guenther Steiner refutes claims that the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton comparison “happens too much”

Guenther Steiner feels that comparisons between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do not occur quite as often.

The two F1 drivers were involved in an intense title fight back in 2021, which was decided on the very last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. Hence, almost everyone has their own thoughts on the matter, including the Haas team principal.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 meme challenge video, Steiner was asked whether the comparisons between the two drivers are too much or not enough. To this, Steiner explained how he does not feel that there are enough comparisons between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

"No, I don't think so, because, I mean, they had that title fight two years ago, and people cannot let go of that one. So I don't think it happens too much," Steiner said.

Furthermore, when the host of the video asked Steiner to pick between Hamilton and Verstappen in their peaks, the Haas boss chose the latter.

Steiner explained how the Dutchman is currently dominating the sport and how he has both luck and talent to do so.

"Max. He's just on a roll at the moment, you know. He cannot do anything wrong, in my opinion, you know, everything what he does sticks, you know. So yeah, you want to go with the guy who just got the luck attached to him and he has got the talent, you know. Obviously, he's not only lucky, he's got a lot of talent," he added.

It is safe to say that the discussion about the 2021 F1 season and the debate about Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen would go on for quite some time.

It is already considered one of the most intense rivalries in Formula 1, even though it lasted essentially only one season.

A former F1 driver praises Max Verstappen's unprecedented dominance in 2023

Former F1 driver and presenter Karun Chandhok recently praised Max Verstappen for his unbelievable run in the 2023 F1 season. The Red Bull driver has already won seven out of nine races and is looking unbeatable at the moment.

"I just think he's operating at such a high level. I just think he's a driver now who's in such a zone, and the car is in such a good position for him as well, that he's just got the confidence that he knows he's not going to go off track, he knows he's not going to lose the win, he knows he's not going to get a penalty. It's commendable, right?" The F1 presenter said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



An absolutely amazing job by everyone in the team



A big thank you goes out to everyone for joining us on the Red Bull Ring! Your support is seriously unmatched 🦁



#AustrianGP What a way to finish a perfect weekend @redbullracing An absolutely amazing job by everyone in the teamA big thank you goes out to everyone for joining us on the Red Bull Ring! Your support is seriously unmatched What a way to finish a perfect weekend @redbullracing 🏆 An absolutely amazing job by everyone in the team 💪A big thank you goes out to everyone for joining us on the Red Bull Ring! Your support is seriously unmatched 👏🦁#AustrianGP https://t.co/OtDDffn6WB

Max Verstappen comfortably leads the drivers' championship table with 229 points.

Poll : 0 votes