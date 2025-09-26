Guenther Steiner shares his honest opinion on the timeline of Christian Horner's return to F1

Guenther Steiner feels there is still ample time before F1 witnesses Christian Horner's return to the grid with another team in a leadership position. He split ways with Red Bull Racing earlier this year after having served as their team principal for the past two decades.

Horner had been instrumental in Red Bull's overall success on the grid. His decisions saw them dominate in two different Formula 1 eras, and won eight Drivers' and six Constructors' Championships. However, in July this year, he split ways with the team, with speculation claiming that he was let go.

The 51-year-old hasn't made an appearance on the grid since; however, he is expected to return sometime in the future with a different team. While there have been speculations of his possible return with Haas next year, the team's former principal feels that his return wouldn't be so quick.

Guenther Steiner claims that Christian Horner would be looking for a role that offers him more than just leadership in the team and would be looking forward to partial ownership. This, as per Steiner, isn't an option available on the grid currently.

"I think he will wait a little bit," Steiner said. "He's eager to get there, but you know, in the moment, I don't think there's anything there for him what he wants to do."

Steiner further mentioned the possibility of purchasing a team; however, he feels that Horner might not have the finances for the same currently.

"I think he wants to be part of a team owning and I don't think there's any anything for sale or to be headed, So, even if you want to buy it, I mean, it's a lot of money. I know he got a lot of money, but what he got is not enough to buy a team."

Christian Horner officially exited Red Bull Racing earlier this month, with an emotional farewell message. He wished the best of luck to Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda, the team's current driving lineup, and expressed confidence in Laurent Mekies' work.

Christian Horner instates confidence in Red Bull Racing under new management

Laurent Mekies, who was previously the team principal at Racing Bulls, was promoted as team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing, filling in Horner's spot. This was a major change in the team's working and management, as they had been under Horner since their inception in 2005.

Christian Horner instated his confidence in the Frenchman's work, claiming that the team would continue to deliver competitive results under the new regulations in the 2026 F1 season.

"I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum and I look forward to seeing the first Red Bull/Ford engine in the back of RB22 next year as well as the exciting RB17," Christian Horner said in his farewell statement.

RBR has already noticed a major switch-up in performance under Mekies, with Max Verstappen winning two consecutive races in Monza and Baku. He is poised to be back in the race for the Drivers' Championship; however, a 69-point gap divides him from Oscar Piastri at the top.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More