Guenther Steiner showers lavish praise on Fernando Alonso protege Gabriel Bortoleto

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has ranked Fernando Alonso's protege, Gabriel Bortoleto, as the best rookie on the current F1 grid. Steiner has claimed that the Brazilian has showcased his potential as soon as the Sauber car started improving in 2025.

Bortoleto secured his best ever result in F1 when he crossed the line in P6 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. This was after the Sauber man had qualified in seventh for the race. This feat impressed most viewers, including former Haas team boss Steiner.

Appearing on the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner showered praised on Bortoleto for his performance at the Hungarian GP, branding him as the "rock star" of the whole race weekend.

When asked if Bortoleto is the best rookie of the 2025 season, the Italian replied:

"In the moment [yes]. Because I think we said it last time, that even if you're good and you've got a s**t car, you cannot show anything. And now the car is a lot better than it was at the beginning of the year, and he has shown what he can do."

Steiner also claimed that beating teammate Nico Hulkenberg consistenty in qualifying is also a big achievement for the 20-year-old.

"And by beating Nico Hulkenberg, I know what that means for a driver. I put him then very high up."

Ever since Sauber's resurgence in form, both their drivers have produced decent results. Bortoleto has managed to finish in the top-9 in three out of the last four races. Hulkenberg had also been consistently within the points from the Spanish GP onwards up until the first podium finish in his career at Silverstone. The German driver has not finished within the points in the last two Grands Prix though.

Fernando Alonso ranks Gabriel Bortoleto as "the best rookie of this generation"

Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso has ranked his protege, Gabriel Bortoleto, as the best rookie of the current generation. He also claimed that the Brazilian would be receiving more praise for his exploits if he were British. The rookie is signed with A14 Management, which is Alonso's management company.

Speaking about Bortoleto as a driver after his achievement at the Hungarian GP, Alonso praised the driver's skills.

"He commits few errors, always putting pressure. He's the best rookie of this generation," said Alonso. [via RacingNews365]

"If he was English, or something, and finished sixth in a Sauber, he'd be in all the news. What he does is exceptional," the 44-year-old added.

Gabriel Bortoleto signed with Alonso's management label back in 2022. The driver has previously credited the Spaniard for saving his career and helping him follow the right trajectory in his pursuit to the top of F1.

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More