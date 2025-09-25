Guenther Steiner has a suggestion for Christian Horner on what to do with the $100M Red Bull payout

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 14:02 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Previews - Source: Getty
Christian Horner talks with Guenther Steiner in the Paddock- Source: Getty

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner gave a hilarious suggestion to former Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner after the latter exited the Austrian team with $100 million payout. The Brit was fired from the Milton Keynes-based outfit at the end of the 2025 British GP after over 20 years at the helm, following reports of internal struggles and a dip in on-track performances.

Despite being dropped as Red Bull team principal, Horner was still part of the organization as he headed other departments, Powertrains, and Advanced Technologies, as well. But last week, it was announced that the two parties had ended their ties completely, following a payout of $100 million from the energy drink brand.

In a clip floating on the social media platform Instagram, Guenther Steiner was asked in his interview with ViaPlay about what Christian Horner should do with the lucrative deal, to which he replied:

"I think I can send you my bank details, and he can send them to me; that would be the best idea. If you want 10% to give it to you. Send him a WhatsApp saying, 'Guenther's IBAN; send it to him, and I get something off it as well. I even split it with you.
"I have no idea, but for sure, he knows what to do with it. It's all relative. The value of an F1 team now it's immense, right, so it's difficult to say with that amount of money, I don't think he'll go far in Formula One."
Following his exit from Red Bull, Christian Horner can return to the sport in the 2026 season after negotiating an early gardening leave, with reports of him eyeing a stake in an existing or new team doing the rounds.

Former team boss rules out an F1 team as Christian Horner's next destination

Former Haas F1 team boss and pundit Guenther Steiner stated that he believed that Aston Martin would be going for Christian Horner as their team principal in the future.

Speaking with Lottaland, the American-Italian reflected on Horner's next destination and said:

"I don't think Aston Martin needs Christian right now. I think there was a lot of unhappiness internally[ at Red Bull] and something had to change. The change was Christian leaving, and they are just trying to go back to their glory days now.
"In the last year, the problem between Adrian and Christian was one of the reasons why Adrian left Red Bull. So, bringing Christian back, I don't think that would work at the moment."

Christian Horner has been further linked with the Alpine project ahead of the new regulations, but it is unlikely, given that the French team will move away from their works status to switching to Mercedes engines in 2026.

