"Guys, come on!": Max Verstappen's exasperated call to Red Bull as his F1 Miami GP sprint gets destroyed by pitlane collision

Max Verstappen is the most successful driver at the Miami International Autodrome, but he had a torrid Sprint race. The Dutchman had a collision in the pit lane with Kimi Antonelli, which damaged his front wing and earned him a 10-second time penalty.

The reigning champion started the Sprint race in P4 but made his way past a wide-running Antonelli at the first corner. This saw him climb up to P3, and he stayed in this position for most of the Sprint.

However, the changing weather saw teams scrambling to make the right decision. Verstappen was brought in at the end of lap 12 by Red Bull for a pit stop to get onto the slick tires.

When his pitstop was over, the Red Bull pitcrew signalled him a green light to make his way into the fast lane. However, Antonelli was passing by at the same moment, a mistake by the crew which saw Verstappen and the teenager collide in the pit lane.

Infuriated by his team's mistake, the Dutchman radioed his frustration over the radio on lap 13:

"Guys come on."

Max Verstappen remained silent over the radio after the Miami GP Sprint was over

While the reigning champion initially expressed his frustration over the radio, he soon switched to radio silence after the incident. Max Verstappen was not in the wrong as he had been signalled to go into the fast lane by his crew members.

However, the blunder by the pit crew saw him clash with Antonelli, which resulted in the pair's race getting downright bad. The Mercedes driver had started on pole, and after a torrid start, he had been settling into a rhythm.

With the changing track conditions, the German squad called him in for a change of boots. With Verstappen making a surprise appearance with the 18-year-old, he made an impulsive decision not to turn into his pit box.

While this meant that Kimi Antonelli had to do another lap on the set of intermediate tires and effectively serve a drive-through in the pit lane, he had saved his team members from getting injured. On the other hand, though Red Bull's pit crew made the mistake, the race control opted for the standard penalty to penalize the driver at fault.

With the 10-second penalty in place and the race ending behind a Safety Car, Max Verstappen fell down the order from P4 at the chequered flag to P17 after the penalty was added to his finishing time. This will take a toll on the 27-year-old's championship bid as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri brought home a McLaren 1-2 in the Sprint race, edging ahead in the standings.

