Haas 2023 F1 car launch: Team owner outlines clear target for Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

Team owner Gene Haas has outlined more consistency as the target for the experienced driver pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen. The Haas lineups in the past have been notorious for being unable to put together a string of strong results and hence suffering with consistency. This was an issue when Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were teammates and the same thing trickled over last season as well with Mick Schumacher and the Danish driver.

However, Hulkenberg has made his name as one of the more consistent drivers on the grid before he stopped racing in F1 in 2019. Team owner Gene Haas is looking at the German to provide much-needed stability and consistency to the lineup as he was quoted by GPFans,

"We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday."

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner too was excited about the lineup for the team and was hoping for further improvements this season, he said:

“We really have something to build on following last year’s performances. The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hulkenberg) we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”

It remains to be seen as to whether a more experienced driver lineup will give the American outfit the advantage in the 2023 season.

Title sponsor MoneyGram shared inputs in Haas' new livery

MoneyGram chairman and CEO Alex Holmes revealed that the new livery introduced by the American team was done in conjunction with the title sponsor. He said:

“It’s been thrilling to experience two global organizations truly come together as one team to form the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. We’ve collaborated in lockstep to bring this livery to life, leaning into our many similarities while also playing off of each of our unique strengths."

He added:

“As we both usher in a brand-new era with a clear plan and vision in place, we’re prepared to work closely together to reach new heights this year. The sleek livery design is symbolic of who MoneyGram is today, a company ready for the future, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

The American team will be looking to take the next step in the championship and build on what was an impressive 2022 F1 season.

