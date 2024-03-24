Haas boss Ayao Komatsu rejoices after double points finish for Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen 

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu claimed that he was overjoyed with double points finish for Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen at the 2024 Australian GP.

The American team had their best result since the 2022 Austrian GP after Hulkenberg and Magnussen finished P9 and P10 at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Haas had scored their first points of the season in Jeddah in the last race and moved up to P7 in the Constructors Championship with four points. Speaking to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz, Komatsu expressed his delight with the result and said:

"It's amazing and then two races in a row as well after qualifying you saw how we struggled but we knew we had good race pace but honestly it was just a whole team effort."

Expand Tweet

On the team's website, the Haas team principal expressed his happiness on getting a double points finish, and said that they could improve further, adding:

"It wasn’t perfect today, so there are some things that we need to improve, but overall, I’m so happy for the team. Both drivers drove a brilliant race, and the pit stop crew, when it was critical, they delivered – they got our drivers out in front of the competition."

Nico Hulkenberg reflects on Haas F1's double points finish

Nico Hulkenberg claimed that he got lucky with the first VSC brought on by Lewis Hamilton's engine failure while his teammate didn't get the same luck.

As quoted on the team's website, the German driver analyzed his race and said:

“The first VSC helped me and I overtook a car at each of my stops at the pit exit and that really made my race today, that together with the VSC and our teamwork – so I’m really happy.

"Getting P9 and P10 with one top car crashing out and Verstappen having to retire, it’s still the case where if the top five teams finish, there’s not much left. I feel more encouraged today that the car felt better than in qualifying yesterday, which is different from last year, but it’s practical to have it this way around.”

Haas and Visa Cash App RB are joint with four points in the first three races but the Italian team is ahead in the standing due to Yuki Tsunoda's P8 finish at the Australian GP.

It would be fascinating to see which midfield team finishes higher in the championship order with both teams having made the fast start on their rivals.