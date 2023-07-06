Haas boss Guenther Steiner picks former US president as 'the best celebrity he's met' in an F1 paddock

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner mentioned that former US President Bill Clinton was the 'best celebrity' he's met in the sport.

Since their push to make F1 more popular in the US, the sport has attracted many celebrities on the grid. Hollywood actors like Brad Pitt, Will Smith, and Tom Cruise have been spotted many times within the garages of the F1 teams.

Former US President Bill Clinton too showed up to the US GP in Austin in 2017, where he even handed out the trophies on the podiums.

In a segment with Sky Sports, the Haas team boss said:

"Bill Clinton. I mean he was the president of the United States for two terms. In his time, a lot of things happened, good and bad ones."

Haas F1 driver previews the British GP this weekend

Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg recently claimed that the Silverstone track matches the American team's characteristics. The German also spoke about the chemistry of the team and mentioned how easy it was to get settled.

While previewing the weekend for MoneyGram on their official website, Hulkenberg said:

“I think the characteristics of the track describe our team pretty well – spicy, quick, dynamic! We obviously have quite a few members of the team from the UK, and our Banbury base is super close, which always helps with activities and events we have going on either side of the race."

"I’ve been with the team for over half a year now and think I’ve settled in well. Everyone has been very open from the beginning, and we enjoy working together. Silverstone is great, the fans are very knowledgeable and they’re really into F1. I feel a lot of love and support there."

Mentioning his history at the track, Hulkenberg continued:

“The track is also fantastic – it has some of the greatest corners on the calendar which I really like and it’s super high-speed. I’ve got good memories from racing there in the past so I’m looking forward to gearing up and getting on track.”

Hulkenberg also spoke about the tire test after the race weekend and added:

“We’re there to test tires for the future, whether that’s compounds or tire constructions, so it’s very important actually to know what’s coming up in the future for car development and when designing the car."

"It’s extra track time, which is always valuable now as it’s very limited this season with Sprints and almost no pre-season testing, so I’m looking forward to sharing the day with Kev.”

It will be interesting to see how the Haas F1 team performs at Silverstone this weekend.

