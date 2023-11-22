Haas boss Guenther Steiner in talks to be part of a ‘single-camera workplace comedy’ - Reports

It has recently been reported by Deadline that Haas team boss Guenther Steiner will be part of a single-camera workplace comedy on American commercial broadcast television company, CBS.

Although the F1 team principal won't be starring in it himself, he will be a non-writing executive producer of the show.

The show will, of course, be fictional and will be set in the world of F1. The central character of the series will have a Steiner-like personality and will be the boss of a team. As of now, the show reportedly does not have any writers or studios on board.

Expand Tweet

Ever since the Netflix series Drive to Survive showcased how teams operate behind the scenes, the Haas boss has been quite famous among fans. His vibrant use of language and hot-headed nature have somewhat made him a popular figure in a humorous way.

If this comedy series by CBS gets made, it could grab the attention of many, mainly because the main character is reported to have a similar personality to that of Steiner.

Haas team boss on not watching Drive to Survive and his personality on the show

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner explained why he does not watch himself in the Netflix Drive to Survive series. He claimed that he wants to be as authentic in his actual job as possible and not change his ways just because he has a camera in front of him.

"I never watched it, and I think I can explain also why I didn't watch it. Because I'm not doing anything; I'm doing my job, and people follow me and film me. So if I watch myself, I'm sure I would try to do things different, then I would think the next time when I'm filmed, how should I behave and not and differently," he said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Expand Tweet

Steiner added that an actor needs to watch himself in order to improve himself, something that he does not need to do since he is the team principal of an F1 team.

"I'm not an actor; an actor needs to watch himself to do his job better. I'm not an actor; I'm a team principal, so I need to do a job. So that's why I don't watch it. At least, in my head, I don't start to think how should I do next time when a camera is around, so I avoid to watch it in the moment," Steiner added.

It is safe to say that the Haas boss will once again be featured in future Drive to Survive seasons as well.