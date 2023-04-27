Haas boss takes a brutal old age jibe at Lewis Hamilton as he compares the 7x champion to Fernando Alonso

While speculating about his ideal Haas signings from the current F1 grid, Guenther Steiner mercilessly dismissed Lewis Hamilton. Despite praising Fernando Alonso and having a contract expiring at the end of 2023, Steiner has said he wouldn't hire Hamilton at Haas because of his age.

With a record seven world championship victories throughout the course of his storied career, Lewis Hamilton is the second-oldest driver right behind Fernando Alonso, who will turn 42 this July.

In fact, he has won 103 races, which is 103 more than Haas has ever accomplished alone. Due to Steiner's opinion that Lewis Hamilton is nearing the end of his career as one of Formula One's top drivers, Hamilton was rejected by the American team.

"I wouldn't say Lewis because he's getting on with age. But there is another one who is very good. This is Fernando [Alonso]. I mean, the guy is over 40 and, man, he knows how to drive." he stated during the SkySportF1 podcast interview.

Instead, he chose George Russell, a teammate of Hamilton's at Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and the three youngest drivers in the field.

"I think it will be controversial. But I can be open about it because they are not coming to drive for me anyway! That's solved that problem of the controversy, I think it would be Max [Verstappen], for sure. And either Charles [Leclerc] or George Russell." he said.

When the Formula One season begins this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Verstappen will be aiming for his third victory in the fourth race of 2023.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out" - Lewis Hamilton excited about the new sprint format this weekend

In Baku, a brand-new sprint race format will debut with a separate qualifying session to determine the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday. The new changes have the backing of Lewis Hamilton, who called the weekend one of "the most exciting" of the year.

"With the shake-up of the whole format of the weekend it's probably the most exciting weekend so far this year. I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out.” he said.

Verstappen, on the other hand, opposed the new sprint race idea in Formula One and did not want it to be expanded. The Dutch driver even emphasized that if the format keeps changing, he may think about leaving Formula One.

Prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he reiterated his position by saying that the new system will result in "chaos". However, because the grid for the Grand Prix is no longer determined by the outcome of Saturday's race, the sprint race will be less risky.

