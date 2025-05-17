Haas driver Ollie Bearman blasts the FIA's 'totally unfair' decision-making in the F1 Imola GP qualifying

Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman claimed that it was "totally unfair" for the FIA to have his lap time deleted in the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The British driver was looking good to make the Q2 in his VF-25 around the iconic Imola circuit but was knocked in the first session.

Throughout the weekend, the 20-year-old has looked more comfortable in the car compared to his more experienced teammate Esteban Ocon. In the dying moments of the Q1 session, the Haas F1 driver crossed the line to finish P10 and go out of the drop zone.

However, his lap time was deleted by the FIA stewards as they believed that he had crossed the line after the red flag caused due to Alpine driver Franco Colapinto's crash in the very last moments of the Q1 session. Speaking in his post-qualification interview with The Race, Oliver Bearman was fuming at the governing body and pleaded his innocence, saying:

“It was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line… I believe it’s totally unfair to have it deleted. I feel like once they make a decision, even if it’s wrong, even if it’s clearly wrong. They are not gonna turn back on it. I was quite sure about what would happen because I know how these people work."

He further told to Motorsport.com:

“We get the red light on our dash. That, for me, didn't happen until quite a way after I crossed the line. Watching the outboard video, it was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line."

The Haas driver ultimately qualified in P19, just behind his teammate and will start from the back row of the grid for the main race on Sunday.

Haas F1 driver previews his race predictions in Imola

Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman stated that it was "unfortunate" that he would start the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from the back of the grid on Sunday.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Brit previewed his chances of moving forward in the main race and said:

“Unfortunately, we are last now. It's things like that... we work and we invest so much. We have a new package this weekend, and this has been months and months in the pipeline."

"It's the only chance we have to show it. I put in a lap that's representative and really get the most out of the car, and that's what we have to show for it. It's a big shame.”

It has been an inconsistent start to his rookie campaign for the Haas F1 driver as he currently sits in P15 in the Drivers' standings with six points to his name despite showing good pace in multiple race weekends.

