Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner has given his verdict on the team's 2023 livery, calling the look 'modernized'. The team unveiled the red, black and white livery for the upcoming season on Tuesday (January 31), inciting a lot of reactions from the F1 world.

The American outfit is the first team to reveal its livery for the upcoming season, officially kicking off 2023 with a bang.

The team has chosen to go with a black, white, and red color combination. They were to feature the colours of the Russian flag on their 2022 challenger but chose to go with red and white following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This year, the team has decided to go back to the black-ish color scheme - based on their previous black and gold livery from 2019.

Speaking about the new livery to the press, the Haas boss said:

“I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner. It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead."

Nico Hulkenberg is realistic about his goals with Haas in 2023

2023 F1 returnee Nico Hulkenberg has claimed he has to be realistic about his goals with Haas next year. The German driver will replace Mick Schumacher at the American outfit, returning to the sport in a full-time capacity for the first time since 2019.

Hulkenberg was called on by Guenther Steiner and Co. to replace Schumacher. Now much wiser at the age of 35, Hulkenberg claims he wants to maximize his team's performance in 2023. That said, he has realistic expectations for 2023 and is looking forward to returning to the sport.

He told the media:

"I think you've got to be realistic about [your] dreams and goals. For me, [the goal] is to just maximise what we have. Obviously [it depends] on how competitive the package is that you race, but there are always circumstances for opportunities so you can get lucky some day. But I think we just need to maximise every race weekend to leave nothing on the table and to score the best possible result."

This is perhaps Nico Hulkenberg's last chance to impress in F1 and it will be interesting to see if he fares better than Mick Schumacher.

