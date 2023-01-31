Haas F1 car launch: American outfit reveal black livery for 2023 season

Haas becomes the first team to kickstart the 2023 F1 season with a livery reveal that predominantly features a black design as part of the new title partnership with MoneyGram.

This is a drastic although expected change in the esthetics of the car as the American team moves on from the Russian livery as part of the now-terminated Uralkali partnership.

Haas revealed the livery on the 2023 F1 car as the actual VF-23 will run for the first time at Silverstone during a shakedown on February 11.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner was happy to get the ball rolling as the livery reveal marked the first step towards what "he loved the most, that is racing." He said:

“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing."

"I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner."

He added:

“It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead."

Haas team principal pins his hopes on the two experienced drivers

The Haas team principal was excited to build upon last year's performance as the American team were able to finish P8 in the championship. After struggling to score points for the last two years, this was a step up for the team as Kevin Magnussen secured the team's first-ever pole position in Brazil.

The Haas team principal has been pinning his hopes of improvement this season on the experienced lineup of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen as the team tries to make further progress on the grid. He said:

"We really have something to build on following last year’s performances. The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hulkenberg) we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”

Haas is in a very interesting position this season after a positive season in 2022. The team will be hoping to build on the momentum gained last season and hopefully make further progress on the grid.

