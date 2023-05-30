Haas F1 claim their car performance is ‘slightly better than anticipated’

Haas F1 trackside engineer director Ayao Komatsu recently stated that the performance of their 2023 challenger has been better than expected. The American team has taken a small step forward in terms of pace and performance. They have also benefited from Nico Hulkenberg, a more experienced F1 driver, coming into the team.

In an interview with WBTV, Haas trackside engineer director was asked about the overall performance of the team in the 2023 F1 season.

Komatsu explained how he was pleased with the performance and stated that the baseline pace of the VF-23 was better than the team initially expected. However, he pointed out that it lacks consistency and race pace, something on which the team is currently focusing.

He said:

“I think, considering this is the second season after really just concentrating on survival, we are doing well. I think the good thing is that baseline car performance is pretty good."

He added:

"That’s actually even slightly better than we anticipated, so that’s positive, but what’s lacking is the consistency across tracks and also race pace. That’s what we’re working on, but I think we’re working across departments better, so it’s very positive."

Komatsu added that the team is able to see the potential in their car, and hence, they are working towards improving the race pace in order to further move up the grid.

He continued:

"So far, I think it’s slightly better than I expected, but because the potential is there, we can see it; we just need to improve the race performance.”

Haas currently sits in seventh place in the constructors' championship table with eight points. They are ahead of Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, and Williams. Compared to last year, they are already ahead and will have to maintain this position for as long as possible.

Haas team boss impressed by Nico Hulkenberg's performance in the 2023 F1 season

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying

Nico Hulkenberg returned to F1 with Haas in 2023 and immediately performed much better than the young Mick Schumacher. Team principal Guenther Steiner was impressed by his pace, something he was not expecting to unleash so early in the season.

Though Steiner does not know whether the German driver has reached his peak, he only hopes that there is more to come from him.

Speaking on F1 Nation, Haas team boss said:

"For Nico, coming back after three years as a part-time driver, he came back pretty strong. I expected him to be strong but I expected that form to come a little bit later. So I was quite surprised myself, and in the beginning, he was just strong."

He added:

"So I don't know, have he reached the peak or is there more coming? I mean, I would be happy if there is more coming, obviously but I think he's doing a good job."

Currently, Nico Hulkenberg is in 12th place with only six points. However, he is ahead of his teammate, Kevin Magnussen, who is in 17th with only two points.

