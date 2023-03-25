Haas F1 reveals major plans for the 3 races in United States

Haas has revealed plans for the three races in the United States, with a special suit being unveiled at the 2023 Miami GP. The team might also celebrate their return to home soil with special liveries at these events.

2023 will be the first year where three races will be held in the US, with the 2023 Las Vegas GP being the newest addition to the calendar. The American outfit will, therefore, get the chance to return home more times than ever before in one F1 season, making this year special.

Haas' director of marketing Mark Morrell has revealed that the team already has a special suit design for its drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for the race in Miami. Morell told PlanetF1 about the team's plans:

“All three races are important to us. We’re lucky as a team, I suppose to have three home races, but what I quite like about them is that they’re all very distinctive. We will most definitely be running special suits and special liveries at some, perhaps not all. But we’ve got special suits for Miami and then we’ll look at the car around Austin and Vegas.”

Haas is back to being a 'normal' team, claims team boss

Team principal Guenther Steiner is of the opinion that Haas is now back on a 'normal' development track after a couple of disappointing seasons. The American team has struggled significantly in recent years and consistently finished near the bottom of the table.

Haas put up a strong fight for fourth place in 2018, finishing just behind Renault in fifth. However, funding issues made the following years more challenging for Steiner and the team. In 2019, the team had a turbulent season due to its sponsor, Rich Energy, and the controversy that ensued.

In 2020, Haas had difficulty scoring consistent points and decided not to develop its car for 2021 to focus on adapting to the aerodynamic regulation changes in 2022. Although the team performed significantly better last year, it was unable to maintain its consistency throughout the season.

Guenther Steiner believes that the team is back on a 'normal' development path for the 2023 season and is expected to do better in times to come. He told Motorsport-Total:

"I always tell my guys now, 'No matter what happens here, how good we are, we're now a normal team again, whatever normal means, because we're just evolving.'"

The Haas boss continued:

"When you're not where you are, you develop. In the last [three years], there has obviously been no development. We had to fix a lot of problems. This year, on the other hand, they have grown together as a team, as you can see from our reliability, and they work much better. For us, this year is a normal year again, like any other team."

It will be interesting to watch the team's development as the season progresses.

