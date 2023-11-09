"Haas is literally a waste of a team": Fans react to Nico Hulkenberg claiming that the recent upgrades have failed

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has claimed that the upgrades brought in by his team have not pushed the car ahead.

At the 2023 F1 Austin GP, fans were eagerly waiting to see what Haas would bring to the table as there were several reports about the team having a major upgrade that somewhat resembled Red Bull.

Even after its upgrade, Haas has been unable to squeeze more performance out of the VF-23, which is clearly depicted by the race positions of both cars.

“It’s not a clear step forward. We understand that now, and we know that. It feels similar in some places, better in some and worse in some. At the end of the day, it’s balanced. But we actually needed a real step in performance. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” Nico Hulkenberg told Sky Sports Germany.

After Hulkenberg's statement surfaced on social media platforms, several F1 fans flocked and reacted to it.

While some claimed that Haas is wasting two great drivers like Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, others said that this has been a normal Haas season.

"Haas is literally a waste of a team and they are wasting 2 top talents in K Mag and Hulk," on fan wrote.

F1 pundit claims Nico Hulkenberg knows Haas is failing

Former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher reportedly stated that Nico Hulkenberg is well aware of Haas's poor situation and how the team has a dead end.

He also claimed that Hulkenberg might be trying to find a way to get out of the situation and move forward in his career.

"Hulkenberg also realises that Haas is at a dead end with everything they do. Haas is probably no longer up to date to be able to compete in the current Formula 1. That’s a shame for Hulkenberg. You get the feeling that he’s dealing with the situation openly and honestly, but maybe he’s also hoping that he can get out of it somehow," Ralf Schumacher told Sky Sports Germany.

As of now, Nico Hulkenberg has cemented a contract with Haas for the 2024 F1 season. He is currently 16th in the drivers' championship and has only scored nine points.

Kevin Magnussen, Hulkenberg's teammate, has scored only three points and is in 19th place. Both Haas drivers have struggled a lot in the 2023 F1 season.