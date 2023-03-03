Haas pay tribute to Jennifer Harman with a beautiful gesture, but who was she? All you need to know about her

Haas will be paying their tribute to a valued member of the team, Jennifer Harman, who lost her battle with cancer last week and passed away. In her honour, the nose of both cars will feature her name in memoriam.

Harman had been with Haas for a long time, working in their finance department in Kannapolis, North Carolina. She graduated from Concord University in 2002 with a degree in Business Administration and Management. She was the team's financial analyst and had been doing great work. However, she was battling cancer for over five years.

Unfortunately, for Haas, she lost her life on February 22, 2023. In her memory, the team said:

"Jenny Harman was a valued member of our team over in Kannapolis working as a Financial Analyst. Sadly she lost her battle with cancer last week. We are honouring her this way for the race weekend."

Her absence with Haas will be noticeable as they head into the first race of the season. The team only felt it right to honour her with the graphic on the nose of both VF-23 cars for the first race of the 2023 season on Sunday (March 5).

What will Haas look forward to in 2023 season?

The team has been working hard for the last two seasons to make their cars much more competitive. However, things haven't gone their way.

While the 2022 season was still an improvement from the previous year's performance, there's a lot more the team believed they could have achieved. The start of the season was very strong, but the development package was not what they expected.

Their rivals caught up with them easily. Although Kevin Magnussen was competitive, Mick Schumacher struggled to pull the car into points in a lot of races.

However, this season, there will be a new driver lineup after Schumacher was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, who has considerably more experience than the young German.

The team has been focussing on the development of their VF-23 for a long time, so they're expected to perform much better than they did in the last season. Also, their upgrade packages are expected to change from last year's, so there are indeed, a lot of expectations from the American team.

