F1 teams often do special liveries for some races throughout the year, and Haas has one-upped the competition with its Japanese Grand Prix special livery. Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will run the VF-25s across the Suzuka circuit with an eye-catching cherry blossom livery.

The American team has usually done special liveries for its home races in the United States. On the other hand, the most recent F1 team to join the grid has seemingly done an amazing job while designing the special livery for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The new livery could be done to honor the team's new collaboration with Japanese automobile giant Toyota. Revealing the new paint job for the race in the Asian nation, Haas posted on its social media:

"The First Sakura. As cherry blossom season begins in Japan, we're paying homage to the iconic 'sakura' with a bespoke livery on the VF-25 for the #JapaneseGP!"

The VF-25 will feature pink cherry blossom designs all over the car, with pink color substituting for red on the majority of the areas as Haas' logo will be in pink on the sidepods of the 2025 challenger. However, the team will not forget its roots, as team owner Gene Haas will still have his symbol on the car reading, "Gene's machine."

Fans react to Haas' special cherry blossom livery for the Japanese Grand Prix

Haas and Alpine at the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

The American team joined the F1 grid in 2016 and has been in a close technical partnership with Ferrari since then. Guenther Steiner spearheaded the operations since the team's inception till the conclusion of the 2023 season when he was replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

It will be Komatsu's second home race with the team as the team principal and will hope for the team to recreate their Chinese Grand Prix success. The new livery could be a nice touch for the Japanese team principal, and fans were onboard the hype train for the new paint scheme, as one wrote:

"Ok Haasss, I wasn't familiar with your game."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Woah!! That looks amazing!" one fan wrote.

"That is honestly one of my favourite liveries of all time. Serious props to the design team," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans urged the team to keep the Japanese livery for the whole of the 2025 season:

"You're keeping this livery for the rest of the season right," one person wrote.

"You need to keep this livery all season! Wow," another person wrote.

On the other hand, the Kannapolis-based team currently sits sixth in the constructors' standings with 14 points. However, they are only three points shy of Williams and can give a tough battle to the British team for the top-five championship positions this season.

