Haas set 2023 F1 car launch date bringing reveal season to an end

Haas has finally revealed the date for their car launch, which completes the calendar for all F1 teams. Although they were the last ones to disclose their 'livery reveal' date, they will be the ones to kick off the F1 launch season and get us a glimpse of the 2023 cars, similar to the past season.

It will be the 31st of January, 2023, when the team will unveil their challenger, the VF-23, successor to their VF-22, as they posted on social media.

Haas' car launch will be followed by last year's champions, Red Bull, and then Williams. All the teams have lined up their dates till mid-February, and the launches will end with Alpine's car reveal on February 16th, 2023. The upcoming season will see a few changes in cars and their aerodynamics, such as ride height, to ensure that the issue of porpoising, which many teams faced in 2022 due to new regulations, is not experienced again.

Haas expected to develop better in 2023 with a new driver lineup and sponsors

From 2021 to 2022, Haas saw a drastic change in their performance. Kevin Magnussen stepped back into the team and they were much better with him, relative to their 2021 season where they had zero points in their bag. In 2022, they scored 37 points and finished the season in 8th place in the standings. While this indicated a good improvement, there was a lot to extract from the team's potential. Despite having a good knowledge of the areas of development, the team suffered financially due to having almost no sponsors to support them after they let go of UralKali at the start of the season.

Now that the new season is just around the corner, the team will be financially backed by MoneyGram. Moreover, after they decided to let go of Mick Schumacher from the team, their new lineup has enough experience to bring them to winning ways.

The team signed a contract with Nico Hulkenberg to drive instead of Schumacher. The German has immense experience driving in Formula 1 with many different teams. He even drove for Aston Martin in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in 2022 after Sebastian Vettel was unable to take part in the race. The combination of his and Magnussen's experience is expected to help the American-based outfit perform much better.

Since the team will not face many financial issues, they are expected to rise from the bottom of the grid.

