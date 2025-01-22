Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu shares significant update about the American team's financial state

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu believes the 2025 season will mark a turning point for the team, as it will be the first time owner Gene Haas will not need to inject his own money into its budget. Speaking to Racer and select media during a test session in Jerez, Komatsu attributed this financial milestone to improved prize money from their stronger 2024 performance and a surge in sponsorship deals.

Komatsu, who took over as team principal at the start of 2024, spearheaded significant structural and operational reforms throughout the season. These changes bore fruit, with Haas climbing to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship—a major improvement from their last-place finish in 2023. The test session at Jerez also saw Oliver Bearman in action, conducting a TPC (testing previous car) run, where Komatsu reflected on the team’s progress.

He credited the budget cap, increased sponsorship revenue, and prize money as key contributors to their financial stability. Komatsu emphasized that Haas now operates with the necessary budget to remain competitive on the grid, complemented by a redefined mindset focused on achieving long-term success.

Looking forward to the 2025 season and its financials, Komatsu said:

“This year is the first time that as a company, Gene doesn’t have to put his own money in. We haven’t been hitting the budget cap, we are hitting it this year. So we have a different challenge of making sure we stay within the budget cap. It’s great that we finally got here, but in terms of mindset, it’s the same thing – like trackside engineering, we really had to change the mindset of everyone, what is acceptable and what we have to strive for.”

He added:

“It’s the same with this budget thing. Before, if we were under the budget cap, if we had money, we could spend it without worrying about it. Now we have to make sure we stay within the budget cap. So it’s a whole different mindset. But if you want to be competitive, that’s minimum where you should be. So, finally, it feels like we’re ticking many boxes – start doing TPC, be on the budget cap and being profitable. With the prize money from last year, sponsorship money etc, this year, Gene shouldn’t have to put his money in. It’s the first time.”

Komatsu also highlighted how the team went about implementing its financial constraints and how that helped them improve.

Ayao Komatsu highlights areas Haas has reduced its spending

Haas F1 Team Principal Ayao Komatsu speaks with Romain Grosjean in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Source: Getty

Ayao Komatsu acknowledged the limitations Haas faces with its resources, particularly in terms of finances and personnel. However, he highlighted the cost-effectiveness of their operational model, which includes purchasing parts from Ferrari and leveraging the external R&D facilities in Maranello. This partnership, he believes, allows the team to compete efficiently despite their constrained budget.

The Banbury-based team operates with approximately 330 personnel, significantly fewer than many of their midfield rivals, who boast larger teams. Unlike their competitors, Haas has yet to expand or upgrade its technical facilities at the factory, which places them at a disadvantage in terms of in-house capabilities. Despite these constraints, Komatsu emphasized the importance of maximizing their existing resources and maintaining a lean, efficient structure to remain competitive on the grid.

Acknowledging their limitations on spending and resources, Komatsu said:

“Some of it is obvious, right? Maranello and also the external manufacturing, etc. But we made some improvement last year. We are making more improvements this year, so we’ve got to be more efficient. All those notional values (are set). But at the moment, let’s say for the foreseeable future – when I say foreseeable future, like next few years at least – even with the notional value deficiency, with the capabilities and resource we have got, that’s the best way to go.”

He also noted:

“It’s much better to pay for that extra money deducted from the budget cap limit and buy components from Ferrari. That side of the model, I don’t think it’s an issue at all, whereas there’s some other part of the business that’s inefficient, both in terms of time and then cost. So we’re looking at that.”

Haas concluded the 2024 season in seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship, amassing a total of 58 points. For the 2025 season, the team will field an all-new driver lineup featuring Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon. Ocon will work closely with his new race engineer, Laura Mueller, who makes history as the first female race engineer in Formula 1.

In another significant move, Haas has appointed Carine Cridelich as their new Head of Strategy. Cridelich, who previously honed her expertise with RB F1 team, brings valuable experience to bolster the team’s strategic operations in the upcoming season. These changes reflect Haas’s commitment to revitalizing its approach as it looks to climb further up the grid in 2025.

