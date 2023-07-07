Haas team principal Guenther Steiner looking to avoid the Mick Schumacher saga of last season when it comes to finalizing the team's lineup for 2024

Haas boss Guenther Steiner is quite satisfied with the current driver lineup and is not looking forward to changing it for the 2024 F1 season.

Of course, the American team has been plagued with several drivers changes over the past few years now, with Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher being prime examples. Hence, Steiner hopes for some stability, as he has two experienced and decent F1 drivers.

Speaking to the media, the Haas boss sounded hopeful about finalizing the driver lineup before the August summer break. However, Steiner also stated how F1 is not new for Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. Hence, he is quite happy with both of them at the moment.

“I hope before the summer break, I think we can make the decision. You know, we need to obviously do it and we will get our drivers confirmed soon as possible. I mean, as I said before, I mean, it’s nothing new for you guys. I’m pretty happy with our driver lineup now,” he said (via PlanetF1).

Although both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg have not taken the team to newer heights in F1, they are decent enough. Compared to Mick Schumacher, who cost Haas quite a lot, especially with some fatal crashes, Hulkenberg has been a brilliant upgrade for them.

Although Magnussen has seen a dip in performance, he too has not cost the team too much and has finished most of the races without any major crashes or issues.

If the team decides to bring in a new driver, however, Magnussen could be the one to go.

Haas team principal chose Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner recently chose peak Max Verstappen over peak Lewis Hamilton.

While being a guest in the Sky Sports F1 meme challenge video, he was asked which of the two drivers he would choose for his team.

Steiner picked Verstappen and reasoned:

"Max. He's just on a roll at the moment, you know. He cannot do anything wrong, in my opinion, you know, everything what he does sticks, you know. So yeah, you want to go with the guy who just got the luck attached to him and he has got the talent, you know. Obviously, he's not only lucky, he's got a lot of talent," he said.

Even though Lewis Hamilton has won seven world championships and has dominated the sport more than any other driver, the Haas boss feels Max Verstappen would be better if he ever joined the American team, which is, of course, a hypothetical scenario.

