Haas team principal Guenther Steiner picks a hilarious meme for Martin Brundle stopping him during a gridwalk 

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner picks the iconic meme of the 'Guy with his hands on his side' from India vs Pakistan cricket match during the 2019 World Cup as his reaction to Martin Brundle's grid walks.

The reaction and the meme have seeped into pop culture as it has become legendary because of its accurate description of the match. Although unbeknownst of the meme, the Haas team boss while playing a game with Sky Sports, picked this particular meme as his reaction to when F1 pundit Martin Brundle stops him on his iconic grid walks before the start of the race.

He said explaining his pick:

"Again. No, it's not frustrating. You know Martin is a character in itself so it is always good to you know poke him a little bit Because he is pretty evasive so you need to be a little bit you know, 'Not again Martin'. Even if I don't mind doing it,"

Haas F1 team boss gives his opinion on the race stewards

Haas F1 team boss claimed F1 needed proper race stewards to give out penalties after Nico Hulkenberg was denied a chance to keep his P2 for the Canadian GP this season.

Speaking with ESPN, Steiner said:

"Every professional sport has got professionals being referees and stuff like this. It's like, F1 is one of the biggest sports in the world and we still have laymen deciding on the fate of people that invest millions in their careers. It's always a discussion because there's no consistency. I don't want to blame any particular person on this, but if they're not all there all the time then this is just like a job every."

"It's not even a job because in a job you can get sacked because you get paid, and if you do a bad job you get sacked. You cannot get sacked because you do not get paid. I think we need to step it up."

He added:

"I think it's now time. We've been discussing this for years and years and we always go back to this. Every other sport has professional referees, American racing, NASCAR, IndyCar, how many times do you hear problems with the stewards or with the race director's decisions? Very rarely. Very rarely."

"But they are doing it completely differently, there are full-time people working there. I'm always saying innocent until proven guilty, not that I have to prove that I was innocent because that doesn't work for me, that's not how I look at life."

It will be interesting to see if F1 entertains the idea suggested by Has team principal in the future.

