“Had enough of this guy now”: F1 fans infuriated with Max Verstappen asking Red Bull for pitstop training 

F1 fans were left a bit miffed when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested that his team needed some pitstop training as he wanted to pit for the fastest lap at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP.

The Dutch driver looked pretty ominous throughout the main race on Sunday as he started from P6 but was quickly up to P4 at the end of the first lap.

He made light work off the cars in front of him and he wasted no time to pass his teammate Sergio Perez after the first round of pit stops to get into an unassailable lead.

During the mid part of the race, Max Verstappen's race engineer GP Lambiase suggested him to not use up too much of the tires but the two-time world champion suggested that the team might benefit from the extra stop training.

F1 fans took to social media to give their take on the radio communication, with one fan claiming that they were tired of their in-race banter.

"Had enough of this guy now," the fan tweeted.

ForzaJuve16 @bianconerifc16 @wtf1official Had enough of this guy now

Here are some more reactions:

Alexander Enrico @alexanderenrico @wtf1official This is why I’m finding a hard time to find an iota of liking to Max. Funny trolling for his supporters, mildly insulting to the competition.

David @davidmstarkie @wtf1official What I don’t like about this, is the pure arrogance of it.

He’s basically just mocking everyone else on the grid, which, in my opinion, shows a lack of respect for other drivers/teams

Max Verstappen reflects on winning the 2023 F1 Belgian GP

Max Verstappen was very happy after winning the Belgian GP for the third consecutive year and showcasing his dominance over the field once again.

In his post-race interview, the Red Bull driver spoke about his one 'hairy' moment during the race and said:

"We look at the numbers, we look at the wear of the tire and this track is super hard on the tire so you don't want to do any unnecessary things and that's what we did until the end. Eau Rouge is the worst corner to have a moment. It was tricky in those laps where it was raining because you could see it was raining but no how much so I had a little sideways moment. Luckily nothing happened but it's certainly not a corner you want it to happen."

It looks pretty dire for the rest of the grid when Max Verstappen is joking about taking an extra pit stop with his race engineer in the middle of the race but so is his dominance.