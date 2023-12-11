"Hahaha, Sunday theme song": Fans react to Max Verstappen's reaction when the Dutch national anthem gets played

Max Verstappen was the best driver by a mile on the 2023 F1 grid. The Dutchman won 19 out of 22 races and obliterated the rest of the 19 drivers.

Every time a driver wins the race, his country's national anthem is played when he is on the podium. Since the Red Bull ace has been in the top spot 19 times this season, he and everyone who watches F1 have heard the Dutch national anthem a lot by now.

Recently, when Verstappen was racing with his eSports team, Redline, one of his teammates humorously started playing the Dutch national anthem when the Red Bull driver made an overtake in a virtual race. Soon after hearing it, Verstappen screamed in jest and asked his teammate to stop the anthem.

"No, come on, stop this sh*t...Oh my God," he said.

At this point, it is a running joke in the F1 community that everyone is bored of listening to the Dutch national anthem, simply because Verstappen has become so dominant recently.

Several F1 fans were thrilled to see how the three-time world champion himself was annoyed by the Dutch national anthem. They also stated that it is Sunday's theme song at this point.

Red Bull team boss on Max Verstappen's bluntness and honesty

Max Verstappen openly spoke against the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP and how he does not like street tracks in F1, with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner defending the Dutchman. He claimed that Verstappen is a pure driver who does not care whether he is famous and only needs a fast car to drive and win everything he can.

"Max is a driver, he is not an artist or a showman, he is a racing driver. And he's just very honest, he doesn't give a damn about being famous, he just wants to race a car and go fast, everything else is bullsh*t to him," Horner said.

"It doesn't mean Max believes they are doing anything wrong, it's just not for him, if he could remain anonymous I'm sure he would be. I would add that there is also a new aspect to Max's approach, you know, that he will tell you what he thinks, and will never give a corporate answer," he added.

Max Verstappen ended the 2023 F1 season winning his third consecutive drivers' championship title by scoring a whopping 575 points.