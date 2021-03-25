Lewis Hamilton is not as approachable as he used to be: Martin Brundle

The 2021 Formula 1 season is almost here! As teams and drivers eagerly await the season-opener in Bahrain, Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle has commented on Lewis Hamilton's behavior during media interviews. The seven-time world champion clinched his latest championship at Turkey last year after a dominant season in the black Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton was slated to start the Formula 1 season as the favorite to win the championship again. However, the pre-season test may have put a dent in his dreams of winning a record-breaking eighth title. Mercedes suffered from reliability and instability issues throughout the shortened test. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen and Red Bull racked up the mileage on their car and look to be in prime position to challenge the reigning world champions, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Martin Brundle is in his 25th year of commentary in Formula 1. The former Formula 1 driver has been the voice of the sport in recent history and has been involved in a lot of media-related interactions with drivers. The 61-year-old has seen the entirety of Hamilton's career in Formula 1. Therefore, it came as a shock when Brundle complained about Lewis Hamilton's interview demeanor.

Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton's rise to fame as an all-round celebrity has left the reigning world champion fatigued by his media duties. Lewis Hamilton is a superstar, on and off the track. The Brit is an avid music producer and also has his own fashion line. He also recently moved into team ownership after launching his own Extreme-E team.

Speaking to PA Sport about Lewis Hamilton, Brundle said:

“He is not as approachable as he used to be but he is a global megastar and he is a little bit fatigued by all the demands we have to make on him."

“I don’t always feel good when I sit down to interview him. I sometimes feel like saying ‘hey, Lewis, it’s me, we have made a lot of TV together over the years and we have known each other for a long time.’"

“I get confused by his initial demeanour. Then I find that he settles down and off we go."

When asked about the driver that he has most enjoyed covering in his 25 year history in the sport, Brundle said:

“But who have I had the most enjoyment commentating on? Lewis. Watching him from the first corner of his first lap in Melbourne to winning seven world championships last year in Turkey has been extraordinary.”

Brundle borrows Lewis Hamilton's catchphrase

Martin Brundle recently signed a long-term contract with Sky Sports to continue as the primary commentator for Formula 1. The 61-year-old said he feels "blessed", renting Lewis Hamilton's catchphrase.

“I have just signed a new long-term contract with Sky and it never occurred to me that they will say no, but one day they will. I feel slightly shocked and slightly terrified that this is my 25th season but what would Lewis Hamilton say? I feel blessed.”