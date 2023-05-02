"Hamilton wasn't on the cover": Max Verstappen fans react as Red Bull driver features on F1 23 Champions Edition

EA Sports recently revealed that F1 reigning world champion Max Verstappen will be on the cover of their new game, F1 23. He will be particularly present on the cover of the Champions Edition of the game. Other drivers like Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris will be on the cover of the Standard Edition.

Since the game is quite popular amongst F1 fans, hundreds of them reacted to the cover of the new game. Many were unhappy with having only Verstappen as the cover boy for the Champions Edition. They pointed out that Lewis Hamilton could also be on the cover since he is a seven-time world champion. Some even mentioned Fernando Alonso and how his rise in F1 could also be acknowledged.

Apart from that, there were some negative comments about Max Verstappen, protesting against the Dutchman being on the cover.

However, several people loved the Champions Edition cover with Max Verstappen and appreciated the Dutchman.

🇮🇨 @Formula_Billy @Max33Verstappen @EASPORTSF1 This is why Max Verstappen is the greatest of all time @Max33Verstappen @EASPORTSF1 This is why Max Verstappen is the greatest of all time

This proves that the F1 community is somewhat split on whether Verstappen should stand alone on the Champions Edition cover. Of course, there is hardly any chance that the covers will change since EA Sports has already revealed them.

The reigning world champion himself was delighted to be the single athlete for the Champion's Edition cover. On his official Twitter account, he posted:

"I am very excited and proud to be the single cover athlete for the #F123 Champions Edition. Can’t wait for you guys to see more of what we’ve been working on together with @EASPORTSF1"

Max Verstappen sums up his race in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen gave his initial thoughts right after the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. Though he was not completely happy to finish second in the race, he was satisfied with the result. He explained how the deployment of the safety car was unlucky for him and how he had to chase his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, through the latter half of the race.

However, he was unable to pass him since his tires were overheating whenever he pushed hard.

Speaking about his race, Max Verstappen told Damon Hill in Parc Ferme:

"Yeah, I think the safety car was a bit unlucky and then I had to push again and I tried to stay very close - to try and stay in the DRS, but I think the tyres were overheating a bit. Because of that of course trying to follow....but of course, the balance. I was struggling to be consistent."

Verstappen is still leading the drivers' championship table, with only six points more than his teammate, Sergio Perez, who won the race.

