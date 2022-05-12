"Hamilton making a lot of excuses" - Dutchman feels Lewis Hamilton is preoccupied with 'other nonsense than with real racing'

Former driver Tom Coronel believes Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes do not have the synergy right now.

The Dutchman feels that the Briton has been making far too many excuses this season instead of focussing on the task at hand. He told Motorsport.com:

“Mercedes and Hamilton are not on a good vibe. As a driver, in a warm environment, you express yourself well, and then you can be creative and keep going. Hamilton and Mercedes are definitely not in that at the moment. I see Hamilton making a lot of excuses.”

"Then you go to the wrong momentum and you see that happening with Hamilton now. He’s looking for excuses.”

Lewis Hamilton is too preoccupied with his piercings: Tom Coronel

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Thanks for all the support, Miami. See you tomorrow Thanks for all the support, Miami. See you tomorrow https://t.co/kR7XZFiCD0

Lewis Hamilton has been busy being at odds with the FIA regarding their clampdown on jewelry worn while racing.

Meanwhile, George Russell has not lost to Hamilton in the last four races.

Tom Coronel compared Hamilton's angry quip over his pit strategy during the safety car period in Miami to Russell's decision to take the initiative with regards to the same. He said:

“Russell takes chances because he feels pretty good. He creates that. We used to see that with [Michael] Schumacher, who really thought along with the team. Now Hamilton puts the ball to the team, but as a driver you also have to think. Hamilton is too preoccupied with his piercings, gems and other nonsense than with real racing.”

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Thanks for having us, Miami. See you next year. Thanks for having us, Miami. See you next year. ✌️ https://t.co/2Y5iyMzC8z

Coronel also praised Russell, stating that the British driver comes from the same class of drivers as Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen. He said:

“He comes from the same line as Norris, Max and Leclerc, let’s face it. It is a group that have known each other from an early age and who have always fought each other. It’s about how do you develop during that year. Russell has had to drive a chicken coop of a car for the past few years [at Williams], let’s get that straight. He had to learn to adapt to the car and get the most out of it. And he does.”

How Lewis Hamilton fares in the coming few races will be crucial. The Mercedes driver is not doing himself any favors by consistently focusing on matters unrelated to the championship.

