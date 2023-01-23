"Hard at work getting ready for the season" - Fernando Alonso delights Aston Martin fans with his message

Fernando Alonso delighted Aston Martin fans with a video message as he gets ready for the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The Spaniard moved to Aston Martin from Alpine and is aiming to achieve big things with the team after taking note of the kind of talent possessed by the team.

On social media, the Aston Martin team's account shared a short clip of Fernando Alonse sending a video message. The tweet read:

"Hard at work. @alo_oficial checking in!"

Speaking about the move to Aston Martin, F1 pundit Mark Gallagher termed Fernando Alonso's move a blinder. He felt that since the Spaniard was not getting the love at Alpine, the move made all the sense in the world. He said:

"Alonso, faced with the prospect of not having a long-term commitment, he’s now been in the team long enough to realise he’s very unlikely to score anything substantive there. So there’s a window of opportunity."

"He knows Lawrence Stroll likes having a big name and the team is good for the Aston Martin PR, good for the brand – it means whether they win, lose, or draw, you’re going to be capturing lots of attention."

He added:

"So, you know, Alonso has played a blinder. You have to remember you’ve got none other than Flavio Briatore behind him, one of the architects of the Schumacher/Benetton years."

"So there’s a lot, there’s a kind of a separate world of drivers and contracts and managers who look at things from a very different perspective, it’s purely about business."

Fernando Alonso's extra-brain capacity admired by former Le Mans winner

Alan McNish, the former Le Mans winner and the man involved with Audi's F1 project, had all kinds of praise for the Spaniard as he admitted he was a fan of Fernando Alonso's extra-brain ability while driving. He said:

"I still believe the driver with the brain capacity that has got that extra headroom to be able to deal with all of that will deal with other things, and now it’s race strategies."

"It’s like Fernando, able to make these very clear comments, which are purely for PR purposes on the radio while he’s wheel-to-wheel with someone going round the outside of a fifth-gear corner, and that’s because he’s got that extra brain capacity."

Fernando Alonso is at a crucial junction in his career. If the Spaniard does not succeed then that could be an end to his career.

