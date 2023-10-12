"Has anyone got Massa's phone number?": Damon Hill's hilarious response a report suggesting him as the rightful winner of the 1994 F1 championship

Former F1 driver Damon Hill recently gave a hilarious response to a report that addressed how he is the rightful winner of the 1994 F1 world championship and not Michael Schumacher.

A recent report by the Daily Mail included a statement from Roger Benoit, a good friend of Schumacher, that the German driver does not deserve the 1994 F1 world championship simply because he collided with Hill to win the title.

"I know that he was world champion seven times," Benoit, a close friend of Schumacher, told Swiss newspaper Blick. "But the 1994 title should actually be taken away from him because he only won it because of his collision with Damon Hill."

After seeing this report, Hill took a screenshot of the title and posted it on his official X account. He was quite amused by it and asked for Felipe Massa's phone number. He wrote:

"Slightly surprised to discover this. Has anyone got Massa's phone number?"

Expand Tweet

This was a reference to Felipe Massa's legal battle against F1 over the the 2008 F1 world championship and the controversial crashgate incident at the Singapore GP.

Damon Hill jokingly asked for Massa's number since he too would want to open a case against Michael Schumacher for the 1994 F1 world championship.

Damon Hill showers praise on Max Verstappen

Damon Hill recently spoke about Max Verstappen and how other teams and drivers would have to achieve perfection to beat the dominant Dutchman.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he said:

"They've [Mercedes] got a tall order to match or overturn the Red Bull combination with Max Verstappen driving, they have come close to perfection this season, they really have, and they've broken a lot of records that have stood for a long time. He's ticked off loads of records this year and they seem unstoppable. So, you need to achieve perfection to be able to beat them."

Expand Tweet

After the Red Bull star won his third consecutive F1 world championship at the Qatar GP, many congratulated him and now consider him one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history.

There is a strong chance that he will continue to dominate in 2024, unless teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, or even McLaren come up with a stronger package for next year.