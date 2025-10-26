"Has he forgotten about Michael Schumacher?": Fans react to Jacques Villeneuve forgetting the German's feat of winning 5 F1 championships in a row

Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher were rivals on the track in the late 90s, but the Canadian was present during the start of the new century and saw the German win five consecutive drivers' championships. But the 54-year-old seemingly forgot about Schumacher's impressive feat amid talks about Max Verstappen potentially clinching his fifth title this year, leading fans to bash him for keeping the German's feat at bay in his show on Sky Sports.

Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest drivers to have ever graced the F1 grid. He won his maiden championship in 1994 and repeated this feat a year later before moving over to Ferrari in 1996.

While the driver and team pair didn't hit it off immediately, their patience was ultimately rewarded with an impressive run of championship doubles from 2000-04, where Schumacher won the drivers' title five times consecutively. Moreover, the record for securing the most championships consecutively has stayed with the 56-year-old since then.

But Villeneuve forgot about this statistic on a show on Sky Sports as he wrongly asserted that if the Dutchman wins his fifth title this year, it would be the first time a driver has won five world championships in a row. Subsequently, fans were riled up about it and wrote on X:

"Why did Jacques Villeneuve still say on the “Max is on the charge” preview that he could achieve the unachievable and win 5 world championships in a row? He said, "It’s something that has never been done." Has he forgotten about Michael Schumacher (2000-2004)?

Grant Shepherd @Grant1Shepherd Why did Jacques Villeneuve still say on the “Max is on the charge” preview that he could achieve the unachievable and win 5 world championships in a row? He said “It’s something that has never been done” Has he forgotten about Micheal Schumacher (2000-2004)?

"@27villeneuve @SkySportsF1 did Jacques Villeneuve just forget Michael Schumacher won 5 titles in a row?!" one fan wrote.

"Jacques Villeneuve: "Can VER win 5 in a row, a feat nobody has ever achieved/ Schumacher family: "errrrmmmmmmmmm........," another fan wrote.

Another fan expressed his frustration with Jacques Villeneuve forgetting a key F1 statistic:

"You’d think a WDC like Villeneuve would know his own sports history. How can you do a promo and say no has never won 5 WDC’s in a row? Like, who’s this demon?" one netizen shared.

While others have jibed at the Canadian for his presence on the Sky Sports broadcast for the Mexican GP weekend:

"I f**king hate Jacques Villeneuve lol someone smack him," one fan wrote.

"Jaques villeneuve get of my screen," another fan wrote.

On the other hand, Lando Norris scored the pole position for the Mexican GP, while the championship leader Oscar Piastri will start in seventh.

Jacques Villeneuve reveals the edge that Lando Norris has over Oscar Piastri

McLaren's Lando Norris after scoring the pole position for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

In the past four race weekends, Lando Norris has made a 20-point dent in Oscar Piastri's championship lead. Moreover, the sport has seemingly seen a change of tides in the championship fight, as if the pair finishes in the same spot as their qualifying slots, then the former would take the lead of the drivers' standings.

So, sharing his thoughts on the advantage that Norris has up his sleeve over Piastri, Jacques Villeneuve said on the Sky Sports broadcast:

"Most of the season Norris has had a better handle with his tyres. He did a one-stop surprisingly in Hungary. Momentum is psychological. It brings energy through the whole team."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will start fifth for the Mexican GP, four slots behind Norris.

