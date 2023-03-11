Has Mercedes suffered an 'exodus of talent'? List of the talent that has left the German team in the last few years

Mercedes F1 has seen a number of its key personnel leave the team in recent times.

Many speculate that this change in key figures is one of the main reasons behind its fall from grace in recent times.

In the past few years, the Brackley-based team has experienced several significant personnel changes. James Allison, the technical director, assumed the position of chief technical officer in 2021, leaving Mike Elliott in charge of the daily car design responsibilities.

In 2020, Andy Cowell, the engine chief, departed from the team. Recently, the team's strategy director, James Vowles, left his role, becoming the team principal at Williams and leaving Wolff without his trusted right-hand man.

Prominent F1 journalist Mark Hughes believes correlation doesn't necessarily equal causation in this case, but a change in personnel could have dramatically affected the team. Speaking on the Race F1's podcast, Hughes said about Mercedes:

"It's not necessary causation. You would think that a team of this size would have a structure in place that any one individual you could take out and you wouldn't really notice the effect on the organisation."

"But these are all fairly remarkable engineers so you never really know until you give the next guy - who assumes that role - a chance."

Red Bull far ahead of Mercedes, claims team boss

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, revealed that the team's gap with Red Bull has significantly widened, possibly even doubling or tripling from the previous season. Unfortunately, Mercedes had a disappointing start to the 2023 F1 season, with their car ranking as the fourth fastest on the grid, behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton's performance was lackluster, finishing in fifth place and unable to compete for a spot on the podium. The team's second driver, George Russell, had an even worse performance, finishing in P7.

After the race, Wolff expressed a pessimistic outlook, describing it as the worst performance of his racing career. In response to questions from the media, including Sportskeeda, about the team's plan of action, Wolff said:

"That’s a good question and we will tackle it straight at the beginning of the week. When you look at where we were at the end of the season, where it seemed like we caught up a lot and it was just matter of which circuits suited us and which not. I think we’ve almost doubled, if not tripled [the deficit], to get to Red Bull. This is what we need to look at."

It remains to be seen whether Mercedes will be able to return to the top of the grid anytime soon.

