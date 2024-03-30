"Has Yuki Tsunoda become a high-flyer or is Daniel Ricciardo so weak?": Red Bull's Helmut Marko comments on the dynamics between the RB drivers

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that he was unsure if Yuki Tsunoda had become a 'high-flyer' or Daniel Ricciardo became 'weak' after the start of the 2024 season.

It has been a contrasting start to the 2024 season for the Visa Cash App RB drivers, with Tsunoda being the dominant force and scoring the team's six points this season and Ricciardo failing to get into the Top 10 in both races and qualifying.

Speaking with Laola1.at, Red Bull advisor also seemed confused by the gap between Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo in 2024 and pointed out that there weren't any 'objective' answers after the first three races. He said:

"We're all puzzling about that. He's generally slower than Yuki. Something never goes right with him. Which is surprising because we saw it in the winter test Very good for him. But at the moment, Yuki is clearly the faster one.

"You would have to have another driver as a comparison. The question is: Has Yuki become a high-flyer or is Daniel so weak? There are still no objective answers after three races on three completely different courses."

Daniel Ricciardo chimes in on his struggles in the 2024 season

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo stated that his current situation with the team was different from his struggles with McLaren in 2021 and 2022.

Speaking with F1.com, the Aussie said:

“I know how I feel, and maybe not everyone does but it’s a very different situation to McLaren. I think especially in 2022 I was running on very, very little confidence, I was kind of confused with the car and I didn’t really understand it."

Daniel Ricciardo was confident that he could still turn his season around, adding:

“We’re certainly not achieving what we thought we would be but it’s not through just being lost or losing confidence or anything. But we’re not going to start letting the noise creep in, just stay true to the course and it’ll turn around.”

The narrative regarding the 34-year-old shifted drastically as he was one of the contenders for the Red Bull seat for next year and now he seems to be fighting for his future in the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo will hope that his results improve in the upcoming races in Japan and China or else his seat at RB could be under threat, with reserve driver Liam Lawson in waiting.