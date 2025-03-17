“He actually performed very well”: Red Bull boss lauds Isack Hadjar’s F1 debut despite heartbreaking race

Isack Hadjar's debut in the Australian Grand Prix ended in disappointment as he wrecked on the formation lap before the race. However, the Racing Bulls driver was backed by Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner who looked at the positives of the 20-year-old's performance.

Hadjar showed promising signs in qualifying on his F1 debut. He qualified with a best lap time of 1:16.354 in 11th position ahead of veterans like Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg. But, things didn't go as planned on race day for the rookie at Albert Park. During the warm-up lap, Hadjar lost control of his RB VCARB 02 and hit the wall.

This collision at Turn 2 damaged his rear and ruled him out of the first race of the F1 season. This left him visibly distraught and he was seen in tears in the paddock area which brought varied comments. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expressed sympathy as he saw potential in Hadjar's performance leading up to the incident. Speaking to ESPN, Horner said:

"It was quite heart-wrenching to see him so gutted. It's his first Grand Prix. I think the positives he needs to take out of it when he reflects on the weekend, he actually performed very well through the practices and the qualifying"

Horner further added that Hadjar has a bright future ahead of him and must take only positives from his first F1 experience. Racing Bulls, formerly AlphaTauri has continuously nurtured and provided promising young drivers to the main team including Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and four-time world champion Max Verstappen himself.

Isack Hadjar comes from a long line of drivers who have shown great potential in the Red Bull franchise. The French driver impressed in Formula 2 with a runner-up finish in the championship in 2024. While his debut may not have gone as planned, Hadjar has a long way to go in his F1 career.

Red Bull advisor critiqued Isack Hadjar’s reaction after early crash

An emotional Isack Hadjar after his crash at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia - Source: Getty

While Christian Horner was supportive, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was not too impressed with Isack Hadjar’s emotional reaction. In a post-race interview, Marko said (via ORF):

"Isack Hadjar did a little bit of crying after his crash. That was a bit embarrassing"

Marko is known for his tough demeanor and a no-nonsense approach to driver development. The Austrian veteran felt Hadjar should have composed himself better and focused on moving forward rather than being overwhelmed by the occasion. Lewis Hamilton's father, who was also in the paddock, comforted Hadjar after his early exit as his heart sank for Hadjar and his parents.

The crash delayed the rain-hit Australian GP as Lando Norris took home the victory. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, while George Russell finished third.

