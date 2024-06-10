"He was almost dead" - Max Verstappen jokes about nearly killing a groundhog during the F1 Canadian GP

Max Verstappen recalled encountering a groundhog during the 2024 F1 Canadian GP. The race-winner also discussed whether the animal was safe with the second-placed George Russell.

While the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Notre Dame Island in Montreal is famous for its high speed and hard braking zones, it is known for groundhogs who roam the area as well. The animals have been spotted on the track on several occassions, narrowly missing getting hit by the lightning-fast F1 cars.

During the 2024 F1 Canadian GP, Max Verstappen barely avoided contact with a groundhog on lap 32. The animal was on the racing line right before Turns 13 and 14. The Red Bull driver was quick to notice the groundhog and swerved his car to the right to avoid hitting it.

In the post-race press conference, Max Verstappen humorously stated how the groundhog barely evaded death and explained how he maneuvered his car to avoid the accident. He then asked the other podium finishers, George Russell and Lando Norris, whether they were going to hit the groundhog too.

"He was almost dead. Yeah, I started to get to the last chicane and I thought it was debris initially. So I started to close in and then I'm like, ‘Oh my God, it's an animal!’ So yeah, I swerved right at the last moment. I don't know what happened after. Did any of you touch him or you ran off?"

George Russell confirmed that the groundhog got scared and ran away after Max Verstappen's RB20 passed him, assuring the driver, "Yeah, he ran off," as Verstappen looked relieved.

"Yeah, good. Luckily, I mean, if that hits your car..."

Max Verstappen on the chaotic 2024 F1 Canadian GP

Max Verstappen enjoyed the 2024 F1 Canadian GP. The race had changing weather, safety cars, unique strategies and several other aspects that made it thrilling.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, he praised Red Bull for staying calm and pitting him at the right moment, claiming he thoroughly enjoyed the eventful Grand Prix in Montreal.

"Yeah, it was a pretty crazy race. A lot of things were happening, and we really had to be on top of our calls. And I think as a team, we just did really well today. We remained calm. I think we pitted at the right time. Of course, the Safety Car worked out nicely for us, but even after that, I think we were managing the gaps quite well. Yeah, I love it. That was a lot of fun. Those kind of races, you need them once in a while."

After the Canadian GP, Max Verstappen continues to lead the drivers' championship table with 194 points. He is chased by second-placed Charles Leclerc (138) and third-placed Lando Norris (131).