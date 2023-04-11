“He has a bright future ahead”: Mercedes boss shares an update on the development of F1’s next wonder boy 

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels that their junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has a 'bright future' in the sport and could possibly make his way to the pinnacle as well.

The German team signed the Italian-born young driver a couple of years ago and is overseeing his development in the junior category in motorsport. He is currently racing in the Formula Regional European Championships and is preparing for a move up to F4.

Speaking to Motorsport Italy, Wolff said:

“Since working together Kimi has ticked all the boxes. But not only that, I really like him as a boy, and as a personality, and he has a fantastic family environment around him that helps him always keep his feet on the ground. He has a great talent and can count on the important values that come from his family."

"Kimi is still in the early stages of his journey and I think he has a bright future ahead of him that will be his if he keeps taking it one step at a time. Besides, it's just lovely for me to work with him and his father, two people who have their feet firmly on the ground."

“This is what I do and this is my company" - Mercedes team principal

Toto Wolff stated that he has no plans to leave the team and his company, Mercedes, anytime soon and even wants to stay there forever. He said:

“Yes, this is what I do and this is my company. The 'problem' is that I can't leave, I've thought of other scenarios, even the possibility of moving to Thailand, of changing my activities, basically of changing my life."

"But in the end, here I am, I'm in my own company, I'm one of three shareholders and I honestly think I've had a great opportunity to be where I am. It is important to remember this especially when there are ups and downs.”

He also pointed out that if Lewis Hamilton decided to stop racing for Mercedes, the Brit will tell them in time, adding:

“I think when it happens he will tell us in time. I don't think he's going to stop on short notice, he's not someone who would leave us in a difficult position. The riders can obviously make their own decisions but I'm sure Lewis will do it without hurting the team."

"I would also add that we will look around that day and I believe that the team is still eager to find other solutions."

It will be fascinating to see if Mercedes continues to be a top team if Wolff and Hamilton leave the outfit.

