Max Verstappen raged at Esteban Ocon over the incident between the two drivers in Q1 of the F1 Las Vegas GP, which could have seen the former's qualifying ending early.

During the first session of the qualifying in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon shared an uncomfortable moment. The latter was making his way through the first corner on his hot lap when he accelerated and ruined his start. As the Dutchman explained later, it was Ocon who came in between two cars and almost rear-ended the Red Bull earlier in turn 14, which could have been fatal.

"Everyone was making a gap, and suddenly he came in between two cars like a fool, completely drifting and almost hitting the back of my car in T14," Verstappen told Viaplay.

Max Verstappen, in a fit of rage, then battled Esteban Ocon towards turn 1 and dived into the corner, which ruined the start of his lap.

"So I leave a gap to the others and then he tries screwing me over in the last turn to start his own lap," said Verstappen. "And then I thought, well, if you f*ck me over, I'll f*ck you over in T1 too, and of course - that worked out."

Both drivers shared words of criticism for each other on the team radio. Verstappen later went on to clinch third place in the session while Ocon could only qualify for P17.

Max Verstappen unamused with F1 Las Vegas GP management's attitude towards fans

The first practice session of the Las Vegas GP was cut down after running for nine minutes because of a manhole cover that had come loose, damaging Carlos Sainz's car. The stewards then decided to cancel the remainder of the session because of the safety hazard and had the entire track checked once again.

This turned out to be disappointing for the fans because they could not spectate the session. Following an extended FP2, which was then delayed and the grandstands were emptied, the entire day was ruined for the fans.

Ticket holders were reportedly given $200 vouchers. Max Verstappen, however, remainded unsatisfied with this. He felt this was a management issue and suggested 'tearing' down the place if he were a fan.

De Telegraaf quoted him as saying:

"Then they still make money! Great. If I was a fan, I would tear down the whole place. This can't be right."

Max Verstappen has been outspoken in his criticism of the F1 Las Vegas GP. He has mentioned multiple times that the event is mostly for show and not for racing.