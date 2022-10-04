"He can take it quite far"- Mercedes boss uses Fernando Alonso's reference to predict Lewis Hamilton's retiring age

According to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton might not retire anytime soon. He believes the 37-year-old can still go a long way in the competition and has a few years ahead of him.

Since last year, Hamilton's retirement rumors have reached an all-time high. Further, as many pointed out his age, Wolff used Fernando Alonso's example and said:

“If you look at where Fernando is with 41 years, he’s still very much there. Now is he the same Fernando he was at 25? I don’t know, but he’s very competitive still. I think Lewis, with the way he leads his life with the full, ultra-narrow focus on his Formula 1 racing – all the others are just hobbies – I think he can take it quite far.”

eri @hamxnda 5 more years of lewis hamilton let’s gooooo 5 more years of lewis hamilton let’s gooooo https://t.co/d1ulzpWQ2Z

The Silver Arrows boss also claimed that he and Lewis Hamilton are often in talks about things. The Austrian gave a number as to until when Hamilton could be expected to race, saying:

“The advantage is we speak a lot together, he lives here and I’m there [in Monaco]. And just last week we sat down and he says, ‘Well, I have another five years in me. How do you see that?’ I mean, he’s the shining star in Formula 1 on and off track. I think we would lose the greatest personality Formula 1 ever had.”

The 2022 season has been a mixed experience for the Mercedes camp. They currently stand third in the constructors', with Hamilton out of title contention. The year also saw the first signs of a shakeup in the Briton's confidence.

Lewis Hamilton refuses to beat himself up over 2022 F1 Singapore GP error

Lewis Hamilton was set for a podium place during Sunday's race in Singapore when he made a mistake. In his pursuit to overtake Carlos Sainz, the Briton ran straight into the Turn 7 wall. He damaged his front wing and had to pit, losing places.

The conditions were tough, with six cars DNFing out of that race. Lewis Hamilton also hailed the race as tricky, saying:

“I knew it was all over from then. But these things happen. I mean, I’m not going to punish myself for a mistake. I think it was very tricky conditions I would say for everyone.”

Hamilton was stuck behind Carlos Sainz during the race for the longest time. The Briton was frustrated with the situation and wanted to get past the Spaniard.

Overall, the race simply did not turn out to be favorable for the driver, who struggled a lot with the tires initially.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far