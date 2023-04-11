'He can win races': Lance Stroll receives praise for his driving in the 2023 F1 season

Lance Stroll recently received praise from Tom Clarkson and former F1 world champion Damon Hill for his performances in the 2023 season on the latest episode of the F1 Nation Podcast.

This season has started extremely well for Aston Martin, who have been competitive at the top end of the field, a stark contrast from their fortunes last year.

The AMR23 has been on the podium in all three of this season's races so far, and Lance Stroll has looked close to breaking into the top three.

There was a scare for the Canadian in the build-up to the season as he missed pre-season testing due to an accident. However, his start to the season has not been spectacular. Clarkson even feels that the Canadian can try to win races soon.

"I think Lance is really good and in the right car, he can win races. And I know Fernando Alonso is now his teammate, but you know, Fernando does go out of his way to pick him up to say, 'the guy is giving great feedback even though he was not present during the test,'" he stated.

While Clarkson believes it will be difficult for the AMR23 to win a race because of Red Bull's domination, he stated that Stroll could have a shot in a chaotic race.

"I think he is good enough to win races in the right car. The Aston is not yet the right car to be winning races if Red Bull finishes, but in a race where there is a bit of jeopardy," he added.

Damon Hill feels that Lance Stroll needs to be more committed in his F1 career to score victories

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill feels that if Lance Stroll wants to be at the top step of the podium, he will have to be more committed towards his career. Hill feels that sometimes the Canadian doubts if he really wants to be a driver in the epitome of motorsport.

"I think the question has been whether Lance has been 100% committed to this career. In his mind, I get the sense sometimes he's thought 'I don't know I wanna be doing this.' Until he makes up that this is 100% what he wants to be doing," Hill said.

At the same time, however, he was amazed by Lance Stroll's comeback after his injury. Hill claimed that his return to racing was an indicator of the Canadian's desire to win races, which he has the ability to.

