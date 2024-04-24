Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen recently opened up about his relationship with former title rival Lewis Hamilton and conceded that he has no desire to deny the greatness of the seven-time world champion.

Verstappen and Hamilton were embroiled in a bitter battle for the 2021 championship that raged on throughout the season. Their relationship was strained by multiple on-track collisions and the controversial conclusion to the season finale which saw the Red Bull driver crowned as the champion.

During the Chinese GP weekend, Max Verstappen opened up about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton in an interview with Daily Mail. The Dutchman stated that he maintains a straightforward relationship with Hamilton, emphasizing the mutual respect between them.

He also praised the Briton as one of the greatest drivers of the sport:

"Of course, we had a big rivalry in 2021 but ultimately we do have a lot of respect for each other. He is definitely up there as one of the greatest drivers ever. I have no need or desire to deny that."

Max Verstappen commended Lewis Hamilton's consistency during his dominant spell in the sport, in which he racked up six championships between 2014 to 2020. The Red Bull driver further lauded the uber-talented Mercedes driver, noting that he has solely made a difference during pivotal moments in his career.

"Consistency is his key, and staying on top of his game. That is not so hard when you are so talented – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to do that. The way he has managed his championships is very impressive. He has stood up when he needed to and made the difference," he added.

The duo recently secured the top two positions on the Sprint podium at the Shanghai International Circuit, with Verstappen finishing ahead of Hamilton.

Former F1 race winner makes bold claim about Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Thierry Boutsen, former Williams driver and 3x Grand Prix winner, recently expressed his opinion about how a driver's ability can no longer make the sole difference in F1.

Along similar lines, Boutsen believes Lewis Hamilton has been hindered by Mercedes's struggles in the past couple of seasons. He claimed Hamilton would have otherwise beaten Max Verstappen to the championship in the past few seasons. The former F1 driver told PlanetF1.com:

"I think a driver cannot bring a team to the top. This is no longer the case. It was possible in the 1970s. And the '80s. Maybe a little bit in the '90s but, since then, it's no longer possible."

"Otherwise, [Lewis] Hamilton would have beaten [Max] Verstappen last year, the year before and would be winning the championship this year," he added.

Lewis Hamilton's last victory dates back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. During this period, Max Verstappen has secured 40 race wins (as of the 2024 Chinese GP).