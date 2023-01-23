"He deserves a job" - Daniel Ricciardo fans react as the Honey Badger's supposed lookalike is seen at the Australian Open

F1 fans found a way to amuse themselves during the Australian Open after they spotted Daniel Ricciardo's doppelganger working as a cameraman.

With curly hair and a beard spreading across his shape that looked like it was carved to be Ricciardo's copy, there was no doubt that it caught a lot of attention from fans across the internet.

After a few posts from relevant pages, this spread out like wildfire all over Twitter with some of the funniest reactions from fans. Here are some of the best ones!

"He deserves a job"

"Seriously, this guy looks so much like Daniel"

"It would not be the first time. Everyone knows he was going with the camera to the mercedes garage."

"I am glad that @danielricciardo has found a new job."

"Needs to supplement his income now."

"I don’t see the problem he’s clearly koala-fied"

"Reserve driver role doesnt pay enough"

Daniel Ricciardo could extract a lot from Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo's 2023 contract was canceled by McLaren after his performance yielded almost no result for the team and was a big reason why the team lost to their competitor, Alpine.

Though the decision was mutual, Ricciardo was left without a seat for the upcoming season. A few opportunities opened up in smaller teams like Williams and Haas, but the Australian found it better to sit out for 2023 instead of stepping down with a smaller team.

Soon after it was almost confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo would not have a seat in the upcoming season, Red Bull came in for his rescue. The team signed him back after 4 years but as a reserve driver this time.

The Australian was a part of the team and it ultimately became his career highlight and peak, however, after tensions built between himself and Max Verstappen, he decided to part ways with the team after 2018.

However, that didn't go too well for him since Renault was not performing too well and McLaren failed to give him a car that he could acquaint himself with.

With his return to the Milton Keynes-based outfit, he is expected to perform well, however, because he will only be their reserve driver, it is hard to say if he will get a chance to race in the car, however, the practice sessions could turn out to be his way.

