“He deserves the seat”: Mercedes boss comes clean on Valtteri Bottas’ next F1 destination

Valtteri Bottas currently fulfils the role of the Mercedes reserve driver as he was let go by Sauber at the end of the 2024 season. However, the Finnish driver has recently been linked to the Alpine F1 Team, and Toto Wolff came out with his clear statement about Bottas’ possible move to the French Team.

Former Alpine driver Esteban Ocon left the Enstone-based team after the 2024 season and joined Haas. The French Team replaced Ocon with Jack Doohan, who was again replaced just a few races into the season by Francis Colapinto. Both Doohan and Colapinto have struggled in the second Alpine seat while Pierre Gasly keeps pushing the car into the Top 10.

Amid the performance struggles faced by the F1 youngsters, Alpine reportedly turned to Valtteri Bottas and sought whether the Finnish driver was available to join the French team. Bottas then confirmed talks with Alpine boss Flavio Briatore around the Silverstone race.

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Practice - Source: Getty

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, who let Bottas go after the 2021 season to sign George Russell for the 2022 season, hired the Finnish driver as a reserve following the 35-year-old’s three-year stint at Sauber. Wolff came out and revealed his and Bottas' recent talks with Alpine. The Mercedes CEO, when asked if he's talked with Briatore about Bottas' future, said (via Motorsportweek):

“A few times, actually. I saw him [Briatore] today and we talked about Valtteri. It seems that the interest in Valtteri is increasing even more.

“He deserves that seat. If someone grabs him as a race driver, we’ll let him go. Of course, with a tear in the corner of our eye. Ultimately, I give him advice as a friend. Valtteri ultimately makes the choice with his management. I try to stay in the background.”

Valtteri Bottas uploaded a cryptic Cadillac reel amid links to the American F1 seat for 2026

The Formula One Management approved Cadillac F1’s bid to join the grid for the 2026 season, with the new regulations coming in. The American team is yet to announce their driver lineup for their debut season, but Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and IndyCar star Colton Herta have been reported as strong considerations for the American team.

Bottas recently uploaded a reel where the Finnish driver looked at a Cadillac Escalade and carefully inspected the car. When asked if he'd like to sit inside the Cadillac, the 35-year-old said:

“Not yet.”

The caption of the video read,

“Do we like this seat?”

Bottas’ confidant, Paul Ripke, shot the video and was tagged as a collaborator. Ripke mentioned how the car had two seats and both of them were empty, as he referenced Cadillac not confirming their lineup yet.

The Finnish driver won multiple races with Mercedes and will be a key resource for the newest F1 team, given the experience Bottas brings with him.

