"He didn’t even punch him": When former F1 world champion lept to Max Verstappen's defense after his infamous collision with a former adversary

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve defended Max Verstappen after his clash with Esteban Ocon during the 2018 Brazilian GP.

The Red Bull driver had displayed outstanding speed during the race in Sao Paulo and was firmly on his way to winning another race in the 2018 season after leading Lewis Hamilton by over five seconds.

However, while trying to lap the then Force India driver Esteban Ocon, Verstappen found himself facing the wrong way after the Frenchman came back to unlap himself in the Senna S's.

Both drivers touched, ending any chances of Verstappen's win. The Dutch driver did not take the collision lightly and pushed Ocon in the post-race altercation. Although many criticized the young driver for his actions, speaking with Motorsport.com, Villeneuve said:

“I thought he [Verstappen] was very restrained in his reaction. He didn’t even punch him. What do we want to see? We want to see emotion, we want to see these gladiators. It was good to see that. And the other one is taller than him anyway!"

He added:

“Max was amazing, and his overtaking early on without DRS, was aggressive and clean. It’s a different Max. It looks like after Monaco he took [Daniel] Ricciardo’s talent, or what was good in Ricciardo as well."

"You already had the Max, and he got rid of what was nasty and took what was good from Ricciardo, and has really made a step. In the last few races, he’s been very impressive.”

Max Verstappen gives his take on Esteban Ocon altercation

Max Verstappen stated that he did not want things to get physical with the French driver and was after an apology from him for his actions on the track. While justifying his actions, Verstappen said to F1.com:

“I was after an apology and I got a bit of a different response. We are all emotional and just, at the time, I'd lost the victory. So I think from my side I was really calm. It could have been much worse."

"I think pushing in any sport, it happens. I actually saw it a few days ago in football again, so from my side, I thought it was quite a calm response. What did you expect me to do, shake his hand like thank you very much for being second instead of first? I think it's quite a normal response."

Max Verstappen was given two days of public service by the FIA as his punishment for shoving Ocon.