Fernando Alonso has signed a two-year contract extension with Aston Martin, a deal which will see him compete on the grid till the end of the 2026 season.

After making his Formula 1 return with Alpine in 2021, two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso jumped ship from the French outfit to Aston Martin. Kicking off his first season in style, the Spaniard recorded numerous podium finishes and was unquestionably the best non-Red Bull driver on the grid through the first half of the season.

As the momentum later shifted and Alonso settled for a fourth-place finish in the drivers' standings, speculations arose surrounding his future. The 42-year-old, in his second and final season at Silverstone, declared his hopes to sort out the contractual ambiguity prior to the season's summer break.

Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes to Ferrari and Sergio Perez entering his final season with Red Bull opened up the window of speculation surrounding Alonso's future in the sport.

However, the rumors have now been put to rest as it has been confirmed that Fernando Alonso will continue his F1 career with Aston Martin, at least until 2026. Following the announcement, fans took to social media to react to Alonso's renewal. One fan wrote:

Fernando Alonso's team principal reacts to the Spaniard's renewal

Responding to Alonso's contract extension, Aston Martin's team principal Mike Krack lauded the Spaniard's commitment and reiterated the team's shared vision for success. He said (via F1.com):

"Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed."

Emphasizing Alonso's unwavering dedication and hunger for achievement, the team principal expressed confidence in their partnership and looked ahead to the forthcoming season with optimism. He said:

“Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force.

"This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

After four races, Fernando Alonso has 24 points to his name and is ranked eighth in the NASCAR standings.