"He experienced a normal Charles Leclerc weekend, and he’s going insane": Fans react to Max Verstappen's downbeat demeanor after F1 Italian GP

F1 fans reacted after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen pointed out the issues he experienced during the Italian GP won by Charles Leclerc. The three-time world champion started in Monza in P7 but finished just a place higher despite starting on the alternate strategy to cars around him.

Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez were the only cars to start on hard tyres in the top 10 in their attempt to go long on the first stint and get track position on their rivals. But due to high degradation, the strategy couldn't be executed, and they moved to a two-stop strategy and finished in P6.

While speaking to the media in his post-race interview, Max Verstappen gave a list of reasons for his lack of performance in the race:

"Nothing went well. The car didn't respond at all, also didn't like the strategy, the pit stop was sh*t as well. For most of the race, we had to drive with less power due to issues, so actually nothing went well!"

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Verstappen's comments on X, with one fan claiming that they would pray for the Dutch driver:

"He experienced a normal leclerc weekend and he’s going insane… keeping him in my prayers."

"I’m in tears I just imagined every time he said something there’s a loud vine boom sound in between his sentences."

"This is a soft translation. His words in Dutch are far more severe."

"Max warned Red Bull for months that he couldn’t drive around the issues for long anymore. Let’s hope rb woke up and finds that necessary half-a-second per lap pace back (at least)" said a fan.

"The way he says that actually nothing went well with the smile on his face is ending me," wrote another.

"Someone needs to make a comparison to the Renault days where almost all of the interviews went like this," claimed another.

Max Verstappen analyses his Italian GP weekend

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said that it was a 'tricky' weekend for him at Monza but believed that he got the most out of the result. As per F1.com, the 26-year-old said:

“Overall it was a tricky weekend in Monza both in qualifying and the race. In terms of position, we got the most out of today, there was a bad pit stop and we were also running down on power for most of the race but we just tried to do our own race.

"There is a lot to analyse from this weekend. This is just how racing goes sometimes, we need to put our heads down and work as hard as we can to get back to where we want to be." he added.

With eight races and three Sprints remaining, Max Verstappen has a lead of 62 points over McLaren's Lando Norris but needs a couple of strong results to solidify his position as he chases a fourth straight world championship.

