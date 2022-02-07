"He would explode" - Max Verstappen's newfound maturity explained by Helmut Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen has matured in seven years of his F1 career. The Austrian revealed the Dutch champion is less impulsive and more focused on the job at hand during a race.

Speaking in the Dutch book Formula Max, Marko explained and said:

“In previous years he would explode or rant in the pitbox. Now he knows that he can't change it and the engineers can't change it either. So he is much more concentrating on the next session or his next chance.”

According to the veteran talent scout, the Dutchman is more calm and mature during sessions now than he was in the post. Marko revealed the radio rants are less explosive than they used to be in the past, which has also been reflected in the driver’s demeanor on track.

Comparing the Verstappen's mindset from the past to the present, Marko said:

“He has matured. The difference is that, for example, if we had problems in free practice this year [2021], he stayed calm.. The impatience he had before was also visible in the races from time to time, for example when lapped cars didn't get out of the way. He definitely learned that over time.”

Marko believes Max Verstappen can be a little impatient during a race, however the Austrian believes that quality will get ironed out with experience. The vast difference between the Dutch champion’s mindset could be seen throughout the 2021 season, where although he looked inexperienced compared to Lewis Hamilton, he did know how to maintain his composure throughout the season.

Red Bull fear early retirement for Max Verstappen

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko told Autorevue that Max Verstappen was exhausted with the intensity of the battle. The Austrian believes if the longevity of the Dutchman’s career is questionable if future title battles are as intense as the 2021 championship.

Revealing the new world champion’s exhaustion after Abu Dhabi, Marko said:

“Max also said he couldn’t stand such an intensity anymore. He still wants to drive for a while but if that’s the case every year, then it (his career) is limited.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴ!!!!



This is just unbelievable. I started racing with my dad many years ago. We dreamed of becoming a World Champion and now we are.



(1/3) ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴ!!!!This is just unbelievable. I started racing with my dad many years ago. We dreamed of becoming a World Champion and now we are. (1/3) https://t.co/sQ3WBEjWZ6

While the new world champion has miles left to his career and will continue to race, the intense season of fighting Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes has definitely taken its toll on him and his team. With the 2022 F1 season ready to commence in less than 50 days, it remains to be seen how the Dutchman will defend his title.

