 "He is f**king good": Guenther Steiner praises Fernando Alonso's teammate after the Canadian qualifies in P8 following wrist injury return

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner was impressed with Fernando Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll as the latter returned to the track following his wrist injury to qualify P8 for the 2023 Bahrain GP.

Stroll found himself in a tricky situation as he got injured in a biking incident in the pre-season training for 2023. The Aston Martin driver broke both his wrists and toes, which meant that he could not take part in the pre-season testing.

However, he miraculously recovered ahead of the race a week later and pushed himself to a gritty P8 for the main race. His efforts earned him plaudits from all quarters, including Haas team boss, who in the first episode of season six of Drive to Survive, said of Stroll:

"F**k. He is f**king good."

As per F1.com, in his post-quali interview, Stroll mentioned that he was proud of the team's effort and added:

"I am really happy with today’s result. It shows the progress we have made as a team over the winter and that our hard work is paying off. From eighth, we can race well and hopefully bring home some points tomorrow."

"I am really pleased with the performance I put in today and feel grateful to be here just two weeks after my accident."

The Aston Martin driver went on to finish a commendable P6 in the main race despite being in a lot of pain throughout the Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso worried about Max Verstappen's continued dominance in 2024

Fernando Alonso stated that the rest of the 19 drivers, apart from three-time world champion Max Verstappen, would believe that they could not win the title in 2024 after the Red Bull's ominous display in the pre-season test.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Spaniard said:

"I don't have a crystal ball to know what the others are doing. I think Max is the world champion and Red Bull is dominating the sport. Also, the concept that they presented this year, it's also a surprise."

"At the moment, we just have to watch them and see how they perform. I think 19 drivers in the paddock now will think that [they] will not win the championship. It happens 99% of the time in your career. This is a brutal sport."